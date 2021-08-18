Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo, XP Inc

New Purchases: MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, TENB, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, SLGG, FEYE, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, United Natural Foods Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo, XP Inc, Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of 2021Q2, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.