Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo, XP Inc

- New Purchases: MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, TENB, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, SLGG, FEYE, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,
- Sold Out: MELI, STNE, XP, GOOGL, PYPL, FB, NKE, DIS, AMZN, EL, V, SE, MA, BKNG, TWLO, SAM, NFLX, CRM, DRI, SBUX, SHOP, PINS, NOW, FIVE,
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.
