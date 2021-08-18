Logo
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ciovacco Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ciovacco+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 489,956 shares, 36.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.61%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 118,007 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.35%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 88,362 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2021.54%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 64,548 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,304 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.73%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $151.227700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 37,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 23,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $177.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2021.54%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.73%. The holding were 88,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.372500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.57%. The holding were 489,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.991700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 118,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 815.15%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 7,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 22,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 192.76%. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $121.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 23,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ciovacco Capital Management LLC keeps buying
