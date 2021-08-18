Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

- New Purchases: SCHG, XOP, SCHD, OIH,
- Added Positions: TLT, SCHX, RSP, QQQ, VOO, FTEC, XRT, VTV, ITB,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, RYT, SCHB, XLI, XLE, VGT, SPLG,
- Sold Out: SCHM, KRE, SMH, SCHA, SOXX, XLY, SPHB, VUG, SCHE, FDN, SLV,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 489,956 shares, 36.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.61%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 118,007 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.35%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 88,362 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2021.54%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 64,548 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,304 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.73%
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $151.227700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 37,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 23,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $177.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2021.54%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.73%. The holding were 88,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.372500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.57%. The holding were 489,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.991700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 118,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 815.15%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 7,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 22,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 192.76%. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $121.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 23,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.
