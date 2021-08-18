Stadion Money Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

- New Purchases: SPLB, QUS, QEMM, ILTB, XLC, EMTL, SPMB,
- Added Positions: SPY, SPSM, CBND, SPAB, SPIP,
- Reduced Positions: SPLG, QQQ, SPDW, ACIM, SPIB, SPEM, MBB, SPSB, GSLC, ISTB, AGG, IUSB, USIG, TIP, IVV,
- Sold Out: IWN, VUG, VTV, SHV, IWO, EWC, XME, XLE, MBG, ANGL, SCHD, VIG, DGRO, USHY, FITB, LLY, AAPL, MSFT, GRMN, WM, WMT, GWW, TGT, TFC, SO, ABT, CSCO, MCD, JNJ, ITW, HD, PG, SYY, PFE, ES, MRK, LMT, IBM, LHX, GIS, D, AFL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stadion Money Management, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 11,555,716 shares, 29.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 7,872,173 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.87%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 528,523 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.32%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 4,958,674 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.62%
- (ACIM) - 2,781,053 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,331,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.037300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 292,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEMM)
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.56 and $71.1, with an estimated average price of $68.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.776400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 335,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.67 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $69.61. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 292,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.667100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 133,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL)
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.68 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.936000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 183,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Stadion Money Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 308.32%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 528,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Stadion Money Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 4,958,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39.
