Stadion Money Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Watkinsville, GA, based Investment company Stadion Money Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stadion Money Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stadion Money Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stadion Money Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stadion+money+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stadion Money Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 11,555,716 shares, 29.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 7,872,173 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.87%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 528,523 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.32%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 4,958,674 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.62%
  5. (ACIM) - 2,781,053 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,331,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.037300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 292,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEMM)

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.56 and $71.1, with an estimated average price of $68.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.776400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 335,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.67 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $69.61. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 292,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.667100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 133,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL)

Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.68 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.936000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 183,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Stadion Money Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 308.32%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 528,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Stadion Money Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 4,958,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Stadion Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $36.39.



