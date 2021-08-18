Logo
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Agilent Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Agilent Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,887 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,962 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 69,330 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,997 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 332,034 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 25,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $549.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $143.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $577.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 73.63%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $201.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Haverford Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
