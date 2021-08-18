Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Agilent Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: TXN, GILD, TMO, HLI, LRCX, MKSI, TIP, ICSH,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Agilent Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,887 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,962 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 69,330 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,997 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 332,034 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 25,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $549.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $143.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $577.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 73.63%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $201.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.