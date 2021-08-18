Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Agilent Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: TXN, GILD, TMO, HLI, LRCX, MKSI, TIP, ICSH,
- Added Positions: ICE, BDX, MCK, MAS,
- Reduced Positions: TJX, BLK, A, LOW, AAPL, CMCSA, AMGN, CVS, DEO, IGIB,
- Sold Out: DIS, ABBV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,887 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,962 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 69,330 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,997 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 332,034 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 25,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $549.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $143.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $577.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 73.63%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $201.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.
