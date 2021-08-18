Logo
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Chubb, American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Black Knight Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bedminster, NJ, based Investment company Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells General Electric Co, Black Knight Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 634 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peapack+gladstone+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,304,105 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 311,210 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 366,988 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 232,526 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,445 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 89,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.865800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.41 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 85,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1432.59%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 121.68%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 102.32%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 238.13%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $359.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 665.54%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 156.21%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $160.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67.

Sold Out: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $19.37.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:

1. PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
