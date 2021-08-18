Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Chubb, American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Black Knight Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

New Purchases: STX, JMST, HPQ, OGN, DFAI, ERC, OKE, AIG, VOD, DISCA, DFUS, BUD, EQNR, COUP, AMD, EFV, KKR, FMAT, NAD, JEQ, ICF, FOX, SWBI, PPC, IYR, APA, JCI, BXP, GRMN, REZ, SSUS, FIS, VYMI, IYH, VOOV, MSDAU, GSM, APLE, IQV, NEWP, YELL, GEO, LEN, KGC, EXPD, ENDP, BCS, AEG,

STX, JMST, HPQ, OGN, DFAI, ERC, OKE, AIG, VOD, DISCA, DFUS, BUD, EQNR, COUP, AMD, EFV, KKR, FMAT, NAD, JEQ, ICF, FOX, SWBI, PPC, IYR, APA, JCI, BXP, GRMN, REZ, SSUS, FIS, VYMI, IYH, VOOV, MSDAU, GSM, APLE, IQV, NEWP, YELL, GEO, LEN, KGC, EXPD, ENDP, BCS, AEG, Added Positions: CB, AMT, QCOM, CCI, LMT, C, FDX, JPST, BDX, MRK, TRV, BSV, CVX, GOOGL, INTC, VGK, VNQ, CSCO, PGC, TJX, TGT, DFS, FB, SCHF, KO, DD, SIVB, WMT, DOW, BIV, FNDF, IEMG, IWS, PFF, VOE, VWO, PLD, APD, AMAT, VIAC, COST, CMI, EW, EL, FNF, HON, IBM, BKNG, PEG, RDS.A, CRM, TTE, RTX, UNH, VZ, DISCK, FRC, ABBV, CARR, DVY, IWN, RSP, SCHX, TIP, VTI, VV, ABB, SRPT, ACN, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALL, MO, ABC, ADI, NLY, ARW, ADSK, BP, BCPC, ITUB, SAN, BMRN, BHC, BTI, CSX, CCL, CHKP, CHD, CI, ABEV, DXC, CAG, COP, STZ, OFC, EIX, ESS, EEFT, FLEX, BEN, GNW, GPN, HMC, HBAN, ITW, KSU, K, MDLZ, MMC, MET, MCHP, NDAQ, NKE, NRT, OXY, PCG, PAYX, RCL, SAP, SBAC, SNY, SLB, SHW, SWKS, SWK, STT, SUI, TSM, TEF, TMO, UPS, VLO, GWW, WFC, WDC, WHR, YUM, ET, RDS.B, PTY, BX, BTG, AVGO, STAG, PSX, HTA, NOW, NCLH, ZTS, QTS, ANET, HPE, ETRN, BND, DIA, EFA, EMB, GLTR, IVE, IWF, KRE, PRFZ, RWO, SCHA, SCHD, SCHE, SCHV, SCZ, VEA, VEU, VOX, VXF, VYM, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY,

CB, AMT, QCOM, CCI, LMT, C, FDX, JPST, BDX, MRK, TRV, BSV, CVX, GOOGL, INTC, VGK, VNQ, CSCO, PGC, TJX, TGT, DFS, FB, SCHF, KO, DD, SIVB, WMT, DOW, BIV, FNDF, IEMG, IWS, PFF, VOE, VWO, PLD, APD, AMAT, VIAC, COST, CMI, EW, EL, FNF, HON, IBM, BKNG, PEG, RDS.A, CRM, TTE, RTX, UNH, VZ, DISCK, FRC, ABBV, CARR, DVY, IWN, RSP, SCHX, TIP, VTI, VV, ABB, SRPT, ACN, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALL, MO, ABC, ADI, NLY, ARW, ADSK, BP, BCPC, ITUB, SAN, BMRN, BHC, BTI, CSX, CCL, CHKP, CHD, CI, ABEV, DXC, CAG, COP, STZ, OFC, EIX, ESS, EEFT, FLEX, BEN, GNW, GPN, HMC, HBAN, ITW, KSU, K, MDLZ, MMC, MET, MCHP, NDAQ, NKE, NRT, OXY, PCG, PAYX, RCL, SAP, SBAC, SNY, SLB, SHW, SWKS, SWK, STT, SUI, TSM, TEF, TMO, UPS, VLO, GWW, WFC, WDC, WHR, YUM, ET, RDS.B, PTY, BX, BTG, AVGO, STAG, PSX, HTA, NOW, NCLH, ZTS, QTS, ANET, HPE, ETRN, BND, DIA, EFA, EMB, GLTR, IVE, IWF, KRE, PRFZ, RWO, SCHA, SCHD, SCHE, SCHV, SCZ, VEA, VEU, VOX, VXF, VYM, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY, Reduced Positions: QQQ, BKI, VHT, ORCL, AMZN, PEP, PYPL, PRF, SPY, T, BLK, VOO, XOM, AVY, DIS, MA, ITB, VBR, VIG, VMBS, BMY, DHR, D, LLY, GILD, LH, MAR, NFLX, PTC, OTIS, GLD, IBB, IJH, IVV, IVW, IWR, SDY, AES, HES, AMX, AEP, ADM, AN, AVT, BHP, BBVA, BAX, SAM, BCO, CAH, TPR, CL, CMA, ED, INGR, GLW, DVN, DEO, DMLP, EOG, EMN, ETN, EMR, ENB, ETR, EPD, EQR, RE, EXC, FE, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GIS, GPC, GSK, GS, HAL, WELL, HP, HSY, HOV, ISRG, IRM, SJM, KMB, KEX, KSS, LBAI, LRCX, LVS, MGM, MMP, MKC, MCK, TAP, VTRS, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NVS, ORLY, OSK, PPG, PPL, RL, NTR, PRU, PHM, RIO, ROST, SKM, SBR, SO, TROW, TEVA, TXT, TM, TRN, UAL, URI, VLY, VTR, WPP, WBA, ANTM, WY, WSM, WEC, WYNN, ZBRA, BGCP, RMT, MXF, AEF, CEE, BTO, GGT, IRL, RNP, WIW, IGR, FEO, HBI, AWK, BIP, SRNE, DG, TSLA, GM, MPC, MPLX, WES, BIT, BABA, SYF, SHLX, QSR, KHC, MGP, FTV, ADNT, HESM, BKR, BHF, VICI, NMRK, WH, ACA, CTVA, BIPC, AGG, IGSB, IEFA, IGM, IHI, IJR, IJS, IWB, IWO, IWP, IWV, SHY, SLV, USMV, VCSH, VDE, VIGI, VOT, VPL, VT, VTV, VUG,

QQQ, BKI, VHT, ORCL, AMZN, PEP, PYPL, PRF, SPY, T, BLK, VOO, XOM, AVY, DIS, MA, ITB, VBR, VIG, VMBS, BMY, DHR, D, LLY, GILD, LH, MAR, NFLX, PTC, OTIS, GLD, IBB, IJH, IVV, IVW, IWR, SDY, AES, HES, AMX, AEP, ADM, AN, AVT, BHP, BBVA, BAX, SAM, BCO, CAH, TPR, CL, CMA, ED, INGR, GLW, DVN, DEO, DMLP, EOG, EMN, ETN, EMR, ENB, ETR, EPD, EQR, RE, EXC, FE, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GIS, GPC, GSK, GS, HAL, WELL, HP, HSY, HOV, ISRG, IRM, SJM, KMB, KEX, KSS, LBAI, LRCX, LVS, MGM, MMP, MKC, MCK, TAP, VTRS, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NVS, ORLY, OSK, PPG, PPL, RL, NTR, PRU, PHM, RIO, ROST, SKM, SBR, SO, TROW, TEVA, TXT, TM, TRN, UAL, URI, VLY, VTR, WPP, WBA, ANTM, WY, WSM, WEC, WYNN, ZBRA, BGCP, RMT, MXF, AEF, CEE, BTO, GGT, IRL, RNP, WIW, IGR, FEO, HBI, AWK, BIP, SRNE, DG, TSLA, GM, MPC, MPLX, WES, BIT, BABA, SYF, SHLX, QSR, KHC, MGP, FTV, ADNT, HESM, BKR, BHF, VICI, NMRK, WH, ACA, CTVA, BIPC, AGG, IGSB, IEFA, IGM, IHI, IJR, IJS, IWB, IWO, IWP, IWV, SHY, SLV, USMV, VCSH, VDE, VIGI, VOT, VPL, VT, VTV, VUG, Sold Out: GE, NMY, CLPT, AA, PRSP, SPAB, HLX, TV,

Bedminster, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chubb, American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells General Electric Co, Black Knight Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 634 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peapack+gladstone+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,304,105 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 311,210 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 366,988 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 232,526 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,445 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 89,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.865800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.41 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 85,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1432.59%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 121.68%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 102.32%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 238.13%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $359.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 665.54%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 156.21%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $160.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $19.37.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.