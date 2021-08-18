Oceanlink Management Ltd. Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, GDS Holdings, Sells Sea

For the details of OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oceanlink+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX) - 14,155,364 shares, 37.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 5,216,057 shares, 34.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 720,177 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 928.82%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 154,491 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.18%
- Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) - 560,564 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
Oceanlink Management Ltd. initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.49%. The holding were 5,216,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Oceanlink Management Ltd. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 928.82%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.11%. The holding were 720,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.
