ArcBest Wins Quest for Quality Awards in Three Categories

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

ArcBest® Honored by Logistics Management for Customer Satisfaction and Performance Excellence

PR Newswire

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 18, 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Quest for Quality Award winner in three separate categories by readers of Logistics Management.

arcbest_logo.jpg

For nearly four decades these awards have been regarded as the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry.

ArcBest less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® was recognized as a top National LTL Carrier for the sixth year, after also receiving the award in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015.

ArcBest was also honored in the categories of Household & High Value Goods and Intermodal Marketing Company.

"We are honored to be recognized for our relentless focus on our customers, especially after a very challenging year for everyone," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our relationships with our customers are built on trust, and our people are dedicated to finding a way to get the job done no matter what. Winning these awards is a testament to that commitment."

To determine the "best of the best," Logistics Management readers rate carriers, third-party logistics (3PL) service providers and U.S. port operators strictly on the basis of service quality. Shippers vote in the genre of services they use and for the providers that they believe have best delivered on quality service in those specific niches. This year, over 4,100 ballots were cast.

"Quest for Quality Awards are unique in our market because the winners are determined by our readers — the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world," said Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media, LLC., the publisher of Logistics Management.

The Quest for Quality Award winners were announced August 16. To view the entire list, visit Logistics Management.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 479-494-8221

favicon.png?sn=DA79349&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-wins-quest-for-quality-awards-in-three-categories-301358109.html

SOURCE ArcBest

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA79349&Transmission_Id=202108181235PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA79349&DateId=20210818
