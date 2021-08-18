Logo
Canon Expands 8K Broadcast Lens Lineup with new 10×16 KAS S 8K UHD Portable Zoom Lens

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the 8K resolution 10×16 KAS S, a new portable zoom lens for 8K broadcast cameras that feature a 1.25-inch sensor. The new lens was designed to meet the ever-growing demand in recent years for ultra-high-resolution video production equipment, especially in such fields as sports broadcasting and documentary filmmaking. Furthermore, the new 8K lens cements Canon's commitment to next-generation and innovative lens technology for a variety of content creation industries.

Canon_Logo.jpg

The lens features a fast constant aperture of f/2.8 across the entire zoom range that spans 16mm at the wide end to 160mm at the telephoto end, a zoom magnification of 10x. This combination of aperture speed and zoom range is ideal for events such as sports and live broadcasting, which often involve frequent changes in focal length, in order to provide immersive and high-resolution imagery with colorful and vibrant appearance. The Canon 10×16 KAS S lens is equipped with lens elements such as fluorite, UD lenses, Hi-UD lenses1 and wide-diameter aspherical lenses that help to reduce chromatic aberrations, spherical aberrations and other effects that could diminish image quality. Canon utilized its optical simulation technologies, honed and improved through the company's history to determine the ideal placement of lens elements. What's more, high-precision manufacturing operations and assembly technologies help to optimize manufacturing consistency for this type of lens class. Together, these features and procedures allowed for Canon to develop a lens with an image that is clear and sharp from the center to the periphery throughout the entire zoom range.

The lens also features a high-performance digital drive unit powered by the high-resolution 16-bit absolute value encoder digital drive unit that has a proven track record of use with 2/3-inch 4K broadcast zoom lenses. This makes possible high-precision position detection, which is vital for productions that incorporate virtual imaging systems.

The Canon 10×16 KAS S 8K UHD portable zoom lens is scheduled to be available in late October 2021*. For interest or inquiry about this lens, please contact your local Canon representative. To learn more about Canon broadcast lenses, please visit usa.canon.com/provideo.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (

NYSE:CAJ, Financial), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 A lens element utilizing ultra-low dispersion (UD) glass. Hi-UD lenses realize further improvements in performance over UD lenses.

*Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

favicon.png?sn=AQ79553&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-expands-8k-broadcast-lens-lineup-with-new-10O16-kas-s-8k-uhd-portable-zoom-lens-301358213.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ79553&Transmission_Id=202108181238PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ79553&DateId=20210818
