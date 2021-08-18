Logo
The New Canon XF605 4K UHD Professional Camcorder Packs Broadcast-Quality Features in a Compact and Lightweight Body

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the XF605 4K UHD professional camcorder. The new XF-series professional camcorder comes equipped with a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and the ability to record 4K/60p/4:2:2/10-bit/HDR video to dual on-board SD card slots. Equipped with Canon's renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF1, the XF605 achieves high-speed and high-accuracy focusing, and is the first XF-series model to include Eye Detection AF, as well as improved face and head detection, enabling more accurate and stable tracking of subjects. The new camcorder also includes new video transmission functionality, making it an ideal tool for broadcast journalists.

Canon_Logo.jpg

Featuring a Canon L-Series lens with 15x zoom, 3-ring operation, a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor, and a DIGIC DV7 image processor, the XF605 allows for the capture of in-camera HDR video. Users also have the ability to leverage a high frame rate of up to 120 FPS when opting for Full HD recording. Canon Log 3 recording is also available, to provide additional color latitude. Weighing more than 21 ounces less than the XF705, (which is more than a 25% reduction), the XF605's compact body is also 10% shorter in both length and height.

In addition, the camcorder provides professionals with a more intuitive user experience through features such as Direct Touch menu operations and touch-panel playback. By way of the newly released CTM2 mobile app for iOS, the XF605 can connect and transfer recorded video data via cable3 or wirelessly to compatible iOS devices and transfer proxy footage, audio, and metadata to servers at broadcast stations or other locations, thus making possible faster and more efficient workflows for broadcast operations. The camcorder features built-in Wi-Fi/Ethernet connectivity for Browser Remote, IP streaming, and FTP transfer. What's more, the camcorder is also the first XF-series model to feature USB Video Class, allowing use as a webcam without the need for a third party HDMI to USB adapter.  

The XF605 is equipped with a new multi-accessory shoe. By connecting the XLR microphone adapter CA-XLR2d-C4 (sold separately) developed by TEAC Corporation, up to four channels of XLR input can be used together with the audio input of the XF605. This enables flexible audio recording workflow.

The Canon XF605 4K UHD Professional Camcorder is scheduled to available in mid-October 2021 for an estimated retail price of $4499.00*. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com/provideo.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Focus area is approximately 80% (vertically) x 80% (horizontally)

2 Content Transfer Mobile, a paid application to be released in mid-October 2021. Compatibility will gradually be extended to additional devices.

3 Compatible USB cable (sold separately) required when transferring data via wired connection.

4 For details, please refer to the press release of TEAC Corporation on August 18, 2021.Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

* Availability, pricing and specifications are subject to change without notice.

favicon.png?sn=AQ79552&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-canon-xf605-4k-uhd-professional-camcorder-packs-broadcast-quality-features-in-a-compact-and-lightweight-body-301358226.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ79552&Transmission_Id=202108181248PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ79552&DateId=20210818
