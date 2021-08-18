Jack in the Box Awards 16 Franchise Development Agreements To Open 64 New Restaurants

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jack in the Box Awards 16 Franchise Development Agreements To Open 64 New Restaurants

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Leading QSR Concept Growing in New and Existing Markets Following the Relaunch of its Franchising Program -

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), one of the nation's leading QSR chains, announced today it has awarded 16 franchise development agreements year-to-date through the end of Q3 of Fiscal Year 2021 to build 64 new locations in Arizona, California, Idaho, Texas and Utah. The announcement follows the relaunch of Jack in the Box's franchise development program earlier this year encouraging existing and new franchisees to grow with the brand.

Jack_in_the_Box_Logo.jpg

"Relaunching the franchise opportunity has been exciting and was one of our main priorities going into 2021. Over the last year and a half, we've proven to be pandemic-resistant and we're eager to grow with our current franchisee network, as well as prospective owners," said Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box. "In order to grow, we needed to re-energize our franchisees and strengthen relationships with our existing franchisee network. We're humbled that operators want to be part of Jack in the Box and we will continue to provide a brand that brings in guests and systems that ensure our franchisees are equipped to successfully provide great food and service."

Following an impressive third quarter in which franchise same-store sales increased 10.3%, Jack in the Box is now ramping up development and looking to penetrate markets and build brand awareness. As part of the development agreements, Jack in the Box will enter Salt Lake City, Chicago and Louisville for the first time. The brand will also expand existing footprints in Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Dallas, among other cities.

"This is a fun brand with immense growth potential, and we're very encouraged to see such interest from franchisees looking to build their footprint and reach more guests across the communities they serve," said Tim Linderman, Senior Vice President, Franchise and Corporate Development of Jack in the Box. "While we're encouraged by the development interest, our work is really just beginning. We'll continue to build a strong pipeline of future openings and ramp up real estate efforts to achieve our opening goals. The future is very bright at Jack in the Box, and we look forward to awarding more development agreements and opening additional restaurants shortly."

With a goal of reaching 4 percent annual restaurant growth by 2025, Jack in the Box has opened 10 locations through the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. In addition, Jack in the Box unveiled its new MK12 prototype earlier this year, which is off-premise only and features a lane for drive-thru, as well as a lane for online pick-up and third-party delivery. The new prototype will cut development costs 18-23 percent and allows for more storage capacity and dual-assembly kitchens. The first two MK12 locations operating in Oklahoma and California are slated to open in fiscal year 2022.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Southeast, Southwest, West, Northwest and Midwest and target states including North Carolina and South Carolina, and cities such as Chicago, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Louisville and many surrounding areas. For more information about development opportunities, contact Stacy Soderstrom, Franchise Recruitment Manager, at [email protected] or (720) 635-8591, or visit jackintheboxfranchising.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on franchising opportunities with Jack in the Box, visit https://www.jackintheboxfranchising.com/.

Contact:
Matt Ritter
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY79682&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-in-the-box-awards-16-franchise-development-agreements-to-open-64-new-restaurants-301358280.html

SOURCE Jack in the Box

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY79682&Transmission_Id=202108181354PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY79682&DateId=20210818
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment