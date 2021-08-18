Livevox Holdings Inc (LVOX) EVP and CFO S Gregory Clevenger Bought $64,100 of Shares
EVP and CFO of Livevox Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) S Gregory Clevenger (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of LVOX on 08/18/2021 at an average price of $6.41 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $64,100.
