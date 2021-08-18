Auxier Asset Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Organon, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Alkermes PLC, CytoDyn Inc

New Purchases: OGN, CHTR, GMRE,

OGN, CHTR, GMRE, Added Positions: BABA, BTI, DISCA, VIAC, AIG, ARCO, F, KLAC, GTES,

BABA, BTI, DISCA, VIAC, AIG, ARCO, F, KLAC, GTES, Reduced Positions: PEP, MA, JNJ, PG, KO, BDX, CERN, ANTM, AMX, TEF, PM, MDT, HD, TRV, MMC, YUM, ABT, PAYX, WMT, PFE, ZBH, ALKS, CS, LYB, CSCO, CPF, CTVA, DIS, DOW, YUMC, RDS.A, FSV, SBUX, DAL, UNM, VZ, TAP, NKE, AXP, BMY, LUMN, GSK, COP, DD, ALK, NOK, HPE, KHC, PSX, TPR, SBH, ENB, XOM, GILD, HRB, HPQ, ITW, IFF, LH, MAN, VTRS,

PEP, MA, JNJ, PG, KO, BDX, CERN, ANTM, AMX, TEF, PM, MDT, HD, TRV, MMC, YUM, ABT, PAYX, WMT, PFE, ZBH, ALKS, CS, LYB, CSCO, CPF, CTVA, DIS, DOW, YUMC, RDS.A, FSV, SBUX, DAL, UNM, VZ, TAP, NKE, AXP, BMY, LUMN, GSK, COP, DD, ALK, NOK, HPE, KHC, PSX, TPR, SBH, ENB, XOM, GILD, HRB, HPQ, ITW, IFF, LH, MAN, VTRS, Sold Out: CYDY,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Auxier Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Organon, Charter Communications Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Global Medical REIT Inc, sells Alkermes PLC, CytoDyn Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxier Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Auxier Asset Management owns 164 stocks with a total value of $603 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Jeff Auxier

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 86,991 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,067 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 205,658 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 47,874 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 49,235 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $790.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 82.35%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in CytoDyn Inc. The sale prices were between $1.67 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.49.

Auxier Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 20.64%. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.737000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Auxier Asset Management still held 19,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.