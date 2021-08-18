William Blair Commentary: Rubles, Reals and Institutional Quality

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

William Blair Commentary: Rubles, Reals and Institutional Quality

By Brian Singer, CFA

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Aug 18, 2021

Summary

  • We don’t just look at the absolute level of value but also account for the trend of improvement.
  • We are not expecting to see a rise in interest rates of any substance for the next year or so, and that is a part of the reason we remain bearish on the U.S. dollar.
Article's Main Image

Our team recently increased existing long exposure to the Brazilian real (BRL) and Russian ruble (RUB)—a decision justified by the Where and Why stages of our investment process.

As a reminder, we seek to assess risks and opportunities in the global markets based on three stages: Where, Why, and How. In the Where stage, we seek to identify where prices differ from fundamental value. In the Why stage, we seek to understand why prices differ from fundamental value. And in the How stage, we seek to appropriately capture these value/price discrepancies within a diversified portfolio.

Both the BRL and RUB have strengthened, but we believe they remain significantly undervalued against the rest of our universe. We believe this is the fundamental justification coming from the Where stage of our process.

We believe justification also comes from the Why stage of our process, specifically relating to ESG-oriented influences (in this case, primarily social and governance factors). We strive to evaluate country-level exposures using, in part, a number of these kinds of factors to create a proprietary “policy” score. One influence for which this score accounts is central bank policy, where appropriate policy and, especially, independence are key, in our opinion. Both Brazil and Russia have increased interest rates this year in response to higher inflation, despite their government pursuing growth agendas coming out of the pandemic-driven recession.

It’s worth noting that in cases like this, we don’t just look at the absolute level of value (i.e., “invest in the good” and “avoid the bad”) but also try to account for the trend of improvement (or lack thereof)—how situations are evolving. What we’ve discovered over the years is that improvements in these types of factors or influences typically create a “tailwind” environment for a country’s assets and currency.

We don’t often emphasize it because it’s an inherent part of what we believe is a robust valuation framework. But I mention it now because Brazil is, in our opinion, an improving environment—especially from the perspective of governance in our opinion (Lava Jato–driven corruption reform and appropriate fiscal policy evolution spearheaded by its current finance minister). To be sure, it is improving from a lower starting point than, say, the United States, but it appears to be improving, and that aspect helps support the case for an increased long exposure on a fundamental basis.

We believe Russia, on the other hand, is not really improving at this point. On a relative basis we think it is slightly worsening. But even with that incorporated within our valuation analysis, we believe RUB remains a fundamentally attractive currency, thanks, in part, to hawkish commentary and behavior from the central bank.

In contrast to some of the observations on BRL and RUB, one place from which we are not hearing (enough) hawkish commentary is the United States, which just can’t seem to find enough money to spend for society. This approach disrupts the normal operation of markets.

We did see an increase of the interest rate on excess reserves about a month ago, but that was a very small increase—more of a signaling in our opinion. We are not expecting to see a rise in interest rates of any substance for the next year or so, and that is a part of the reason we remain bearish on the U.S. dollar (USD) (in addition to overvaluation on a relative purchasing power basis) and were happy to sell more USD (increasing an existing short exposure) against the two previously referenced currency purchases.

Given these Where and Why analyses, we believe that a significant opportunity has opened for both BRL and RUB relative to the USD.

Brian Singer, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on and head of William Blair’s Dynamic Allocation Strategies team.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment