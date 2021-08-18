Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. Buys Angel Pond Holdings Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II, Graf Acquisition Corp IV, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ,

- New Purchases: POND.U, SPKB, GFOR.U, BIOT, TCAC, GPAC, VER, ANAC, TRONU, SLAM, FZT, TWNT, NUAN, EOCW.U, REVH, KURI, GSQB.U, AGGR, HBAN, AMYT, HCNEU, WBT, SOLY, FTVIU, EQHA, EVAX, BPY, GANX, PFPT, TCON, DISCA, COIN, INSM, KNL, TLND, GRA, MMAC, ATHA, DSSI, ENBL, EXFO, ICON,
- Added Positions: PRAH, ALXN, NAV, COHR, ACRS, CFRX, SCYX, LIFE, BLPH, PNM, VBLT, BBI, GSAH, INFO, KSU, CBB, PSTH, XLNX, EIGR, CRVS, VCNX, MOTV, ZSAN, BP, ALSK, MGLN, BTWN,
- Reduced Positions: XME, WLTW, XLF, GM, HGEN, WFC, CHNG, SAN, KDMN, DIS, FCX, GSAT, INDA, SRRA, C, BAC, VRAY, CRHC, GLD, AFMD, ERIC, RIGL, PRTK, FXI, BABA, MJ, DOYU, AGC,
- Sold Out: RSP, IPHI, VAR, KURIU, VOSOU, QQQ, SMH, EUFN, FEZ, FOREU, SLAMU, RP, ANAC.U, TCACU, FLIR, HMSY, MNKD, AMZN, TWNT.U, EWW, DXJ, GWPH, EWZ, GDXJ, EEM, FSNB.U, BOAS.U, ENPH, NEM, CUB, FPRX, MBAC.U, GOOGL, AT, QCLN, CATM, AJRD, EQR, COP, SU, VSTM, SMTX, UWMC, UWMC, CRHM,
- Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.U) - 303,047 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB) - 280,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ALXN) - 13,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.49%
- (WORK) - 46,100 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 12,300 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Angel Pond Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 303,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Graf Acquisition Corp IV (GFOR.U)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Graf Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 157,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biotech Acquisition Co (BIOT)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 144,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp (TCAC)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 120,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (GPAC)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 102,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (PRAH)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ALXN)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (NAV)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in by 213.42%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 27,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $247.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 240.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 34,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ContraFect Corp (CFRX)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in ContraFect Corp by 191.66%. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 131,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: (VAR)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURIU)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (VOSOU)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.2.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.
