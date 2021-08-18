Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. Buys Angel Pond Holdings Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II, Graf Acquisition Corp IV, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. Buys Angel Pond Holdings Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II, Graf Acquisition Corp IV, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Angel Pond Holdings Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II, Graf Acquisition Corp IV, Biotech Acquisition Co, Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, , , Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp, Virtuoso Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. owns 139 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telemetry+investments%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.
  1. Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.U) - 303,047 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB) - 280,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. (ALXN) - 13,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.49%
  4. (WORK) - 46,100 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 12,300 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
New Purchase: Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.U)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Angel Pond Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 303,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Graf Acquisition Corp IV (GFOR.U)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Graf Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 157,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biotech Acquisition Co (BIOT)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 144,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp (TCAC)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 120,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (GPAC)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. initiated holding in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 102,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (PRAH)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (NAV)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in by 213.42%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 27,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $247.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 240.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 34,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ContraFect Corp (CFRX)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. added to a holding in ContraFect Corp by 191.66%. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 131,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURIU)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (VOSOU)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider