Andra AP-fonden Buys Target Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, VeriSign Inc, Sells , AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Andra AP-fonden Buys Target Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, VeriSign Inc, Sells , AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Goteborg, V7, based Investment company Andra AP-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, VeriSign Inc, Fortinet Inc, Etsy Inc, sells , AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Owens-Corning Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andra AP-fonden. As of 2021Q2, Andra AP-fonden owns 594 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Andra AP-fonden's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andra+ap-fonden/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Andra AP-fonden
  1. Target Corp (TGT) - 93,800 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. (ALXN) - 119,700 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  3. Waters Corp (WAT) - 60,400 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82%
  4. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 59,100 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93%
  5. Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 124,772 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $249.882300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 93,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $296.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 223.29%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $192.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 279.17%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 784,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 389.73%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $96.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 141.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $160.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 78.06%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.479700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 119,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $149.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 107,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Andra AP-fonden. Also check out:

1. Andra AP-fonden's Undervalued Stocks
2. Andra AP-fonden's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Andra AP-fonden's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Andra AP-fonden keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider