Andra AP-fonden Buys Target Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, VeriSign Inc, Sells , AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: TGT, ABC, FTNT, VRSN, U, ZM, EW, SNOW, ABNB, TRV, GL, WORK, LI, EQH, PLTR, OSH, MRNA, AGRO, APO, AES, QFIN, HUBS, REGN, TECH, WTRG, DD, CABO, VNET, SO, LYFT, SAM, IMAB, CD, FSV, DQ, CRL, DADA, API, BSY, CZR, RCI, FUTU, TTD, BNR, COUP, OCFT, DUK, SHOP,

TGT, ABC, FTNT, VRSN, U, ZM, EW, SNOW, ABNB, TRV, GL, WORK, LI, EQH, PLTR, OSH, MRNA, AGRO, APO, AES, QFIN, HUBS, REGN, TECH, WTRG, DD, CABO, VNET, SO, LYFT, SAM, IMAB, CD, FSV, DQ, CRL, DADA, API, BSY, CZR, RCI, FUTU, TTD, BNR, COUP, OCFT, DUK, SHOP, Added Positions: ETSY, IQ, HAS, SGEN, CHKP, ABT, DGX, BSX, FICO, NFLX, TDY, VMW, BDX, BMY, ESS, GILD, NBIX, OTEX, PPL, BKNG, WPM, SIRI, TYL, VRTX, OTIS, AMGN, DHR, OKTA, AVTR, PPD, MMM, AOS, BCE, FIS, INCY, MAS, ROST, TRI, VFC, YUM, FNV, CDW, LBRDK, XPEV, ADBE, CSGP, IT, GPN, INFO, INTC, ISRG, JKHY, PG, RMD, ULTA, GWRE, GOTU, DDOG, T, ARE, CMS, CTAS, DRI, EIX, EXPE, FISV, HSY, IBM, KR, LH, MTB, MCD, NTRS, RHI, V, VEEV, ALLE, ACN, AEM, BIIB, CPT, ED, TT, SJM, LII, OMC, PFE, REG, ROL, SBAC, MTN, XLNX, VRSK, FLT, VIPS, IQV, PAYC, JD, ZS, DOYU, DT, NET, KC, UHAL, AME, BAX, BMRN, BXP, CTXS, COO, COST, DLTR, EL, FMC, FDS, FAST, MNST, PEAK, MTCH, IDXX, JPM, JNPR, KEY, LBTYA, MKTX, MPW, MOH, MPWR, NTES, PAYX, PEG, CRM, TTWO, WYNN, XEL, MASI, WDAY, HLT, ANET, MDB, DBX, FOXA, TXG, RPRX, PLD, ALL, APH, AZO, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BIO, CF, CPB, CNC, CINF, CGNX, CMCSA, CCK, ERIE, EXAS, FNF, HUM, IRM, JBHT, KLAC, MGA, MRVL, MCHP, PCG, PH, PEP, O, ROK, SHW, SPG, SBUX, NLOK, TFX, TSN, WAB, ZBH, EDU, KDP, AGNC, SSNC, TAL, HCA, ATHM, WB, PYPL, TW, BEKE, AMD, A, AEP, ALV, AVB, BBY, BHC, BRO, GIB, CVS, CAH, CL, CPRT, DB, DOV, ELS, GIL, GS, HIG, ILMN, LVS, MAR, NDSN, ORLY, PNC, PGR, PHM, BB, LUV, SWK, STT, TROW, TXN, TMO, USB, UHS, WPC, WRB, WCN, WDC, AWK, BTG, RGA, KKR, EPAM, FB, PANW, GDS, HUYA, PDD, DELL, Y, ALNY, CSX, CME, CSCO, KO, CMI, LLY, MCO, PPG, RJF, SNA, TJX, DIS, CBOE, XYL, BURL, HPE, ZLAB,

ETSY, IQ, HAS, SGEN, CHKP, ABT, DGX, BSX, FICO, NFLX, TDY, VMW, BDX, BMY, ESS, GILD, NBIX, OTEX, PPL, BKNG, WPM, SIRI, TYL, VRTX, OTIS, AMGN, DHR, OKTA, AVTR, PPD, MMM, AOS, BCE, FIS, INCY, MAS, ROST, TRI, VFC, YUM, FNV, CDW, LBRDK, XPEV, ADBE, CSGP, IT, GPN, INFO, INTC, ISRG, JKHY, PG, RMD, ULTA, GWRE, GOTU, DDOG, T, ARE, CMS, CTAS, DRI, EIX, EXPE, FISV, HSY, IBM, KR, LH, MTB, MCD, NTRS, RHI, V, VEEV, ALLE, ACN, AEM, BIIB, CPT, ED, TT, SJM, LII, OMC, PFE, REG, ROL, SBAC, MTN, XLNX, VRSK, FLT, VIPS, IQV, PAYC, JD, ZS, DOYU, DT, NET, KC, UHAL, AME, BAX, BMRN, BXP, CTXS, COO, COST, DLTR, EL, FMC, FDS, FAST, MNST, PEAK, MTCH, IDXX, JPM, JNPR, KEY, LBTYA, MKTX, MPW, MOH, MPWR, NTES, PAYX, PEG, CRM, TTWO, WYNN, XEL, MASI, WDAY, HLT, ANET, MDB, DBX, FOXA, TXG, RPRX, PLD, ALL, APH, AZO, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BIO, CF, CPB, CNC, CINF, CGNX, CMCSA, CCK, ERIE, EXAS, FNF, HUM, IRM, JBHT, KLAC, MGA, MRVL, MCHP, PCG, PH, PEP, O, ROK, SHW, SPG, SBUX, NLOK, TFX, TSN, WAB, ZBH, EDU, KDP, AGNC, SSNC, TAL, HCA, ATHM, WB, PYPL, TW, BEKE, AMD, A, AEP, ALV, AVB, BBY, BHC, BRO, GIB, CVS, CAH, CL, CPRT, DB, DOV, ELS, GIL, GS, HIG, ILMN, LVS, MAR, NDSN, ORLY, PNC, PGR, PHM, BB, LUV, SWK, STT, TROW, TXN, TMO, USB, UHS, WPC, WRB, WCN, WDC, AWK, BTG, RGA, KKR, EPAM, FB, PANW, GDS, HUYA, PDD, DELL, Y, ALNY, CSX, CME, CSCO, KO, CMI, LLY, MCO, PPG, RJF, SNA, TJX, DIS, CBOE, XYL, BURL, HPE, ZLAB, Reduced Positions: ETN, BIDU, DOW, NKE, HWM, LRCX, PINS, SQ, NEE, MHK, SCHW, EMR, FBHS, ADM, BG, CDNS, CHD, DHI, DE, LKQ, MS, NVDA, NEM, SIVB, STX, ALLY, CFG, BWA, EMN, FITB, KSU, KMB, MET, PRU, STE, SNPS, WBA, WM, EBAY, NWSA, BGNE, INVH, BILI, AMP, AMAT, AVY, CE, DVA, GRMN, WELL, LNC, TAP, PSA, SJR, ZTO, SNAP, ABMD, AON, BLK, CM, CAT, CI, GLW, XRAY, EQIX, EQR, EXC, FDX, JCI, MRK, SWKS, URI, GWW, WAT, IPGP, MSCI, NXPI, GM, GLOB, ATH, AXP, BMO, VIAC, CHRW, KMX, F, KGC, LOW, MGM, NDAQ, PCAR, SYY, TER, TRMB, WY, JAZZ, BX, MELI, HZNP, YY, FWONK, SYF, ATUS, ROKU, CARR, AFL, AMT, IVZ, TFC, COF, EXPD, EXR, BEN, GPC, HSIC, HD, HST, IP, JNJ, KNX, MKC, MCK, WRK, RY, POOL, SYK, TSCO, UPS, VMC, ZBRA, MA, TEL, LEA, GNRC, ST, HTHT, TSLA, MOS, APTV, CG, TWTR, KEYS, GDDY, TWLO, LW, NIO, ELAN, CTVA, IAC, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, AIG, NLY, AJG, AIZ, BAC, STZ, DRE, ECL, EA, MKL, MXIM, MDT, MSFT, MAA, NSC, PKI, PFG, QCOM, RBA, UDR, AUY, BR, PODD, AVGO, VOYA, ARMK, KHC, Z, DOCU, AMCR, AAP, AMZN, AAPL, CBRE, CLX, CCEP, CAG, CCI, TCOM, DISCA, DISH, EFX, RE, FFIV, GIS, HPQ, HBAN, IEX, ICE, MDLZ, LEN, MMC, SPGI, NVR, NWL, NUE, ODFL, ORCL, PKG, RPM, RF, RSG, ROP, SUI, SLF, UNH, VNO, ANTM, WST, WHR, WLTW, FTS, DFS, FRC, NOW, PNR, QSR, QRVO, NVCR, VST, YUMC, AKAM, AFG, ARW, CTSH, DLR, DPZ, ITW, INTU, SEIC, TEVA, UNP, TDG, DG, CHTR, NOAH, ZTS, RNG, BKI, VICI, TME, CHWY, BEPC,

ETN, BIDU, DOW, NKE, HWM, LRCX, PINS, SQ, NEE, MHK, SCHW, EMR, FBHS, ADM, BG, CDNS, CHD, DHI, DE, LKQ, MS, NVDA, NEM, SIVB, STX, ALLY, CFG, BWA, EMN, FITB, KSU, KMB, MET, PRU, STE, SNPS, WBA, WM, EBAY, NWSA, BGNE, INVH, BILI, AMP, AMAT, AVY, CE, DVA, GRMN, WELL, LNC, TAP, PSA, SJR, ZTO, SNAP, ABMD, AON, BLK, CM, CAT, CI, GLW, XRAY, EQIX, EQR, EXC, FDX, JCI, MRK, SWKS, URI, GWW, WAT, IPGP, MSCI, NXPI, GM, GLOB, ATH, AXP, BMO, VIAC, CHRW, KMX, F, KGC, LOW, MGM, NDAQ, PCAR, SYY, TER, TRMB, WY, JAZZ, BX, MELI, HZNP, YY, FWONK, SYF, ATUS, ROKU, CARR, AFL, AMT, IVZ, TFC, COF, EXPD, EXR, BEN, GPC, HSIC, HD, HST, IP, JNJ, KNX, MKC, MCK, WRK, RY, POOL, SYK, TSCO, UPS, VMC, ZBRA, MA, TEL, LEA, GNRC, ST, HTHT, TSLA, MOS, APTV, CG, TWTR, KEYS, GDDY, TWLO, LW, NIO, ELAN, CTVA, IAC, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, AIG, NLY, AJG, AIZ, BAC, STZ, DRE, ECL, EA, MKL, MXIM, MDT, MSFT, MAA, NSC, PKI, PFG, QCOM, RBA, UDR, AUY, BR, PODD, AVGO, VOYA, ARMK, KHC, Z, DOCU, AMCR, AAP, AMZN, AAPL, CBRE, CLX, CCEP, CAG, CCI, TCOM, DISCA, DISH, EFX, RE, FFIV, GIS, HPQ, HBAN, IEX, ICE, MDLZ, LEN, MMC, SPGI, NVR, NWL, NUE, ODFL, ORCL, PKG, RPM, RF, RSG, ROP, SUI, SLF, UNH, VNO, ANTM, WST, WHR, WLTW, FTS, DFS, FRC, NOW, PNR, QSR, QRVO, NVCR, VST, YUMC, AKAM, AFG, ARW, CTSH, DLR, DPZ, ITW, INTU, SEIC, TEVA, UNP, TDG, DG, CHTR, NOAH, ZTS, RNG, BKI, VICI, TME, CHWY, BEPC, Sold Out: VAR, ABBV, BABA, OC, CB, RNR, ADI, LSXMK, ACGL, W, TMUS, D, BNS, STLD, MLM, IFF, AXTA, TDOC, OHI, MOMO, K, C, MU, FE, UBER, CYBR, PNW, IONS, CP, VTRS, CTLT, LULU, WFC, BLI, LYV, WIX, CAE,

Goteborg, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, VeriSign Inc, Fortinet Inc, Etsy Inc, sells , AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Owens-Corning Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andra AP-fonden. As of 2021Q2, Andra AP-fonden owns 594 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Andra AP-fonden's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andra+ap-fonden/current-portfolio/portfolio

Target Corp (TGT) - 93,800 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio. New Position (ALXN) - 119,700 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Waters Corp (WAT) - 60,400 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 59,100 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 124,772 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $249.882300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 93,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $296.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 223.29%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $192.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 279.17%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 784,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 389.73%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $96.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 141.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $160.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 78.06%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.479700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 119,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $149.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 107,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.