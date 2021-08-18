Jefferies Group LLC Buys Splunk Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Zscaler Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Futu Holdings

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Zscaler Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, CyrusOne Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Futu Holdings, UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jefferies Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jefferies Group LLC owns 1542 stocks with a total value of $16.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 289,685,800 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 258,617,200 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 563,560,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 626,370,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 154,982,300 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,777,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,561,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,960,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,430,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,610,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,699,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 47768.52%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,967,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 3283.80%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $243.769100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 836,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 23588.68%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 393,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 3095412.20%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,269,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 505.87%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 318,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 6061.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 994,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Morphic Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The sale prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Nelnet Inc. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $77.67, with an estimated average price of $75.09.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.