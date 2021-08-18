Jefferies Group LLC Buys Splunk Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Zscaler Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Futu Holdings

- New Purchases: ADC, CONE, UDR, LXP, PRGS, HR, SFT, TLT, EFA, LPSN, JNK, OSI.U, FXI, VRNT, BSY, HYG, CDLX, HTA, TARS, APD, CPE, EMR, GWRE, ALLY, KEYS, MKL, INVZ, HYAC, HYAC, AFL, CL, PAYC, DEA, COIN, ALKS, CAMP, LGND, PODD, XOG, PCT, FYBR, MITAU, IEF, AMT, CAT, GOL, KSU, LMNX, SIVB, UHS, TDG, PRTS, RXN, APPF, CELC, NSTB, XLY, ASML, ALNY, CSX, CE, CSCO, COHR, CUTR, DRI, FDX, JCI, MAR, PPG, PH, WST, LULU, HTHT, MTSI, CHRS, TLND, ATH, CRTX, ETWO, DKNG, TWND, TWCT, HTOO, EPWR.U, AFCG, DLCA, GMII, GSEV, EWZ, ICLN, SLV, ABMD, AVD, ADSK, ADP, BIG, BLK, BPFH, BXP, COG, CIEN, C, TPR, CORT, CORE, DLTR, UFS, ERIE, EXEL, FCN, FOE, FNF, FCNCA, FORR, AJRD, GES, HIG, IVC, KNL, LSCC, LOW, MGA, MKTX, NWBI, PRAA, O, STX, SXI, STC, TSCO, TRST, VSH, WGO, KTOS, VG, CSII, ORBC, AER, NFBK, PM, NX, FAF, XYL, PFPT, PSX, ISEE, SPWH, CCS, FCPT, NTNX, VICI, TBIO, YETI, GLEO, SNOW, MRVI, VTAQU, BMBL, GFX, ABGI, FMIVU, SSAA, FSSI, CENH, NXU, LGAC, PFDR, GIIX, AUS, STEM, SPKB, NGCA, VGII, GFOR.U, EWJ, GDXJ, ICSH, IWO, IYR, KIE, PFFA, SPLG, UUP, XLU, ABM, CB, AMN, ADBE, MO, NLY, ATR, RIOT, BRO, CBRL, CSGS, CVS, CSGP, CDE, CAG, CPRT, DSPG, DD, ECL, ENDP, NPO, FDS, FHI, FISV, FLS, BPYU, GGG, IBM, DIN, IART, JBLU, KMB, LPX, MHK, NKTR, ONB, PETS, PVH, RSG, SLGN, TROW, TSN, UBS, UGI, RTX, WWE, EVR, DAL, ACM, LLNW, MASI, BTG, AMTX, AGNC, KMDA, CCXI, PMT, VRSK, EFC, STNG, CLDT, CDXS, BAH, MOS, MPC, CHEF, SUN, ABBV, RDHL, EVTC, GOGO, AGIO, OGS, QURE, MGNI, ALDX, SFBS, WPG, MRNS, FGEN, LBRDK, UNIT, GBT, ACRS, CWH, JELD, BHVN, IR, VNTR, EYE, UXIN, BJ, PRVB, DOW, TW, PINS, SCPL, CHWY, AMCR, DTP, TELA, SDGR, DNB, ACEVU, RXT, CVAC, GSAH, GDRX, VIHAU, MNSO, TLS, LSAQ, IPOD, MASS, CRU.U, POSH, CLOV, PNTM.U, FPAC, FPAC, HCAQ, SNRH, APPH, GSQD.U, CHK, CVII.U, PACX, POW, SVFC, PNTM, ROT, OEPW, LMACA, VZIO, TDUP, SPAQ, SPAQ, APGB, AGL, SRNG, OHPA, OGN, KPLT, DNAA, IS, EMLC, HACK, PAVE, SJNK, VNQ, VOE, XHB, XME, XTN,
- Added Positions: SPLK, ZS, PANW, CHGG, QQQ, APLS, NOVA, FRT, COUP, PRFT, TWTR, Z, RNG, AMGN, RDFN, TSLA, SAIL, FIVN, ARCH, PEB, BBIO, AKAM, XLK, DIA, EMB, CRM, MELI, SGH, CNMD, DGX, ILMN, VCRA, BABA, HYLB, AON, V, GDX, IDCC, INFN, SQ, AVYA, DNMR, IBB, INTC, RPD, BIDU, DVN, HOG, XLNX, W, ARKK, XLP, AMD, AMZN, BAC, MITK, IOVA, NWS, SONO, CPNG, ABT, ALXN, APH, APA, BRK.B, OVV, JNJ, MXIM, NVDA, TPX, DISCK, HCA, ATUS, CRWD, AJAX, FCX, LH, MSFT, PAYX, EBAY, YY, DBX, WORK, OIH, BA, CLX, HAL, INCY, IONS, NKE, PXD, RS, STE, TER, APTV, FB, BLMN, NEWR, PSTG, KDMN, IQ, IVOL, CERN, CTXS, ETN, FLEX, GPS, GILD, VIAV, MRK, ON, NTR, REGN, LUV, TTWO, TGT, TXN, DFS, FNV, NOW, CWEN.A, BURL, AR, LW, AYX, OKTA, SE, LYFT, DDOG, PPD, LQD, ATVI, ADI, ADM, BAX, BMY, CF, CCL, CAR, CTSH, DAR, DE, DISCA, EOG, GPN, MNST, HRL, INFO, ITW, LEN, MKC, MTD, NEM, OXY, PCG, QGEN, QCOM, SO, SBUX, INVA, VZ, VRTX, ANTM, WFC, WYNN, SLS, CIT, ENPH, CYBR, VSTO, ENR, TDOC, PYPL, RUN, EVBG, DCPH, BE, MRNA, TME, IAA, BILL, MAAC, BOND, KBE, MMM, AES, PLD, SRPT, ALGN, AMRN, BDX, BBBY, BMRN, BSX, CNX, PRMW, CCK, CMI, DXCM, D, DPZ, NEE, BEN, EVRI, ICE, K, KR, MCK, MDT, MGI, NBIX, JWN, NWN, NVAX, OMEX, PEP, LIN, RDS.A, SIRI, TEVA, TOL, UNFI, WAB, WM, WCC, AUY, CMG, BBL, GSAT, TMUS, NYCBPU.PFD, DBRG, CBOE, KMI, MX, PVG, HZNP, CPRI, BGH, XLRN, HLT, SABR, AY, ASPN, SAGE, NVRO, SYNH, SEDG, UA, USFD, AZRE, VST, CVNA, SOS, CHX, GH, FSLY, VRM, CMLF, DGNS, QS, SBEAU, AGG, AMLP, CWB, DBA, IJH, IJR, IWF, JPST, PFF, QUAL, VEA, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, SPY, UNH, XLF, IWM, SNAP, VIPS, XBI, PTON, BIIB, SMH, CCEP, GOTU, EGHT, MSTR, GLD, XLE, MU, ARGO, WU, COP, SGMS, HYACU, HYACU, BF.B, LVS, ENTG, SFM, FOX, AAPL, CRL, CVX, EXAS, MRVL, STAR, MA, TRIP, CLF, EW, MCO, FERG, DG, ICLR, OTIS, A, AXP, VIAC, DTE, DMLP, WBA, DIS, WEX, CSIQ, ZNGA, ZEN, CZR, BYND, VXX, CNQ, CNC, FIS, HD, NTAP, PBR, WLTW, MSCI, GOOG, SAFE, NIO, RADI, HES, BLL, BHC, LLY, EL, XOM, FL, HON, MTCH, MLM, NICE, PENN, PFE, SLB, WDC, JAZZ, GNRC, PLAY, PFSI, WSC, IRTC, UBER, SI, GMIIU, GSEVU, JETS, VOO, XLB, ATI, ARWR, AJG, ASH, ATO, EAT, HLX, CME, CMCSA, VALE, STZ, COST, CREE, EA, EXPE, FAST, GIS, GLNG, GOOGL, SJM, JPM, KSS, LYV, MVIS, ORLY, PG, SHW, SYK, TJX, UNP, UTHR, MTN, VMC, WMT, WLL, ZBH, ET, LDOS, EXLS, SCOR, AWK, ULTA, MRTX, STLA, WKHS, NXPI, GM, TROX, VAC, RH, ZTS, FPF, BNFT, TRUE, HUBS, PLNT, HPE, PETQ, ELAN, PLAN, AVTR, FVRR, SWT, ALUS, MAXN, PSTH, CRHC, OAS, ARVL, ARKG, KRE, PEJ, RSP, SHV, XLI, XLV, T, AAP, ARCC, TFC, GOLD, ELY, CCJ, CASY, DHR, DKS, DRRX, DISH, EXPD, IMMR, KNX, KOPN, MCD, MS, VTRS, NUAN, SAVA, POOL, SU, RIG, YELL, YUM, EMAN, IDEX, BLW, EMD, BTZ, ZG, RLGY, DFP, NCLH, AAL, BOX, SUM, BW, TEAM, EDIT, VVV, ZLAB, WH, ALLK, WTRU, CLVT, REAL, CAN, PLTR, NEEPQ, FGNA, APSG, IGV, IWD, TBF, XOP,
- Sold Out: FUTU, HHC, MORF, SBLK, NNI, ISRG, LYB, ROST, VLO, TECH, FTCH, NFLX, CCMP, HUM, SBNY, WSM, HGEN, AZO, IEX, MSI, SBAC, IIVI, TT, NSIT, NUE, RCL, VRSN, TEL, BLNK, CMPS, ALL, DOV, ODFL, BX, IRWD, GWPH, SYF, CARR, SAM, CI, XEC, CTAS, IFF, INTU, ROK, SLAB, PRO, SUPN, GDDY, FTV, AACQ, U, MP, OPEN, AAON, ACN, ARE, ABCB, AIZ, AZN, AVY, DECK, ES, PLUG, SMG, SJI, UMBF, WEC, NVTA, PFGC, SITE, TTD, BILI, VRCA, VRT, LSPD, BEPC, LI, TEKKU, ACTC, ASPL, CLVR, SVOK, PFDRU, AZZ, AEE, AME, BWA, CHKP, CHDN, ED, CRVL, GLW, CRIS, DUK, DRE, EMN, ETR, FDP, GE, GILT, HPQ, IMAX, JJSF, KRC, LAD, LOGI, MCHP, MAA, NDAQ, NWL, NUVA, IOSP, ORCL, ROP, STT, THC, TRMB, SPOK, UPS, USNA, GWW, WCN, WAT, WSO, WHR, SPR, PCRX, FANG, MODN, FATE, FPRX, STAY, RARE, WMS, NXRT, SHOP, GKOS, NTRA, NTLA, SMPL, FBK, ELF, BL, APPN, JHG, DNLI, PDD, EB, XM, CHPT, CHPT, NPA, LEGN, FOUR, BEKE, FIII, VSPRU, LESL, CRC, VSPR, CLII, LOKB.U, AGCB, TBA, OEPWU, LOKB, DCRNU, NXU.U, LGACU, GIIXU, ITA, IUSB, ACAD, ABC, AIT, AHT, CLDX, BBY, BGFV, LCTX, BCRX, MTRN, BG, CFFN, CMO, ASXC, CBSH, CPA, CXW, INFI, FMC, GTY, GS, LHX, HLF, MLHR, HUBB, IDRA, ITRI, JBL, KLIC, LTC, LEG, LMT, MGM, MAS, MRCY, MMSI, MNRO, VXRT, HOPE, DS, OCN, OMC, OSK, PCAR, PKG, KWR, RRD, RNWK, RIO, RUTH, SASR, SNA, SRCL, TTMI, TDY, TTI, TWI, TRMK, X, VFC, VAR, XRX, ZBRA, UAVS, HBI, CLNE, FOLD, ARR, APPS, MICT, NOG, TNET, MHLD, AMPE, TNXP, ABUS, AVGO, H, CHTR, ST, CALX, GNUS, PRI, VUZI, VTGN, WIFI, TMQ, PNR, BERY, WDAY, LIND, EPZM, BLUE, ESPR, IRT, MMI, TCS, TRVN, SESN, CSLT, TBPH, CTRE, TSE, PRTY, COLL, CHCT, GNL, NNDM, 1GDA, KHC, BNED, AQMS, OTLK, TPB, CDEV, NMTR, TPIC, HOME, YUMC, TRVG, ANAB, KREF, MDB, SFIX, CASA, ICLK, SPOT, SMAR, PS, RUBY, BNGO, QTT, TIGR, CCO, RVLV, FSRV, CHPM, BEAM, HEC, INBX, FUSE, MAACU, SNPR, OACB, AGC, ABNB, HTPA.U, SCOAU, XL, RSI, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, APGB.U, TSIBU, SPGS.U, OHPAU, PSFE,
For the details of Jefferies Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jefferies+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jefferies Group LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 289,685,800 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 258,617,200 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 563,560,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 626,370,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 154,982,300 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.
Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,777,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,561,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)
Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,960,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,430,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,610,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,699,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 47768.52%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,967,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 3283.80%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $243.769100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 836,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 23588.68%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 393,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 3095412.20%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,269,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 505.87%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 318,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 6061.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 994,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71.Sold Out: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)
Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Morphic Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21.Sold Out: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The sale prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6.Sold Out: Nelnet Inc (NNI)
Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Nelnet Inc. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $77.67, with an estimated average price of $75.09.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jefferies Group LLC. Also check out:
1. Jefferies Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jefferies Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jefferies Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jefferies Group LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment