Atalan Capital Partners, LP Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, PagSeguro Digital, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, LKQ Corp

New Purchases: PANW, PAGS, IQV, PCT,

PANW, PAGS, IQV, PCT, Added Positions: GDS, UBER, BLDR, ATUS, TDG, MSCI,

GDS, UBER, BLDR, ATUS, TDG, MSCI, Reduced Positions: LBRDK,

LBRDK, Sold Out: WAB, WLTW, LKQ, EB, AEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, PagSeguro Digital, IQVIA Holdings Inc, GDS Holdings, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, LKQ Corp, Eventbrite Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalan Capital Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Atalan Capital Partners, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 505,000 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 295,000 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 237,000 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 340,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. New Position VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 472,945 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $256.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 147.44%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,795,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.