Atalan Capital Partners, LP Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, PagSeguro Digital, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, LKQ Corp

- New Purchases: PANW, PAGS, IQV, PCT,
- Added Positions: GDS, UBER, BLDR, ATUS, TDG, MSCI,
- Reduced Positions: LBRDK,
- Sold Out: WAB, WLTW, LKQ, EB, AEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Atalan Capital Partners, LP
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 505,000 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio.
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 295,000 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 237,000 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 340,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 472,945 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio.
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $256.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 147.44%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,795,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.
