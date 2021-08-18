Logo
Atalan Capital Partners, LP Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, PagSeguro Digital, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, LKQ Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atalan Capital Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, PagSeguro Digital, IQVIA Holdings Inc, GDS Holdings, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, LKQ Corp, Eventbrite Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalan Capital Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Atalan Capital Partners, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atalan Capital Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atalan+capital+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atalan Capital Partners, LP
  1. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 505,000 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 295,000 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 237,000 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
  4. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 340,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 472,945 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $256.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 147.44%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,795,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.

Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atalan Capital Partners, LP. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider