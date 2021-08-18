Phoenician Capital LLC Buys Jet2 PLC, Vimeo Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, Sells Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, Dino Polska SA

- New Purchases: DRTGF, VMEO, KNDGF,
- Added Positions: GDDFF,
- Reduced Positions: PRCH,
- Sold Out: NWEGF, DNP,
- goeasy Ltd (EHMEF) - 400,000 shares, 35.15% of the total portfolio.
- Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF) - 2,688,700 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.26%
- Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 800,000 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- Dino Polska SA (DNOPF) - 205,741 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 300,000 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio.
Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in Jet2 PLC. The purchase prices were between $17 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 121,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kindred Group PLC (KNDGF)
Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in Kindred Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $16 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 109,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF)
Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Goodfood Market Corp by 29.26%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $6.92, with an estimated average price of $6.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.982100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 2,688,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (NWEGF)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $7.45.Sold Out: Dino Polska SA (DNP)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dino Polska SA. The sale prices were between $243.4 and $286.6, with an estimated average price of $268.1.
