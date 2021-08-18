Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: JEPI, ICSH, BXP, TJX, IBDM, JCI, IBDN, IBDO, IBMJ, IBDP, VEU, IBMK, IBML, RBLX, IBMM, ACN,
- Added Positions: VONV, KMI, FHN, SPYG, USFR, IYW, VTI, AKAM, MCD, SPTM, VOT, VWO, BND,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOG, LOW, SWKS, ABBV, JNJ, MRK, CVS, AMZN, AAPL, RE, BIV, C, CFG, FB, JPM, VTV, HAS, MMM, VOE, QCOM, RTX, LNC, NXPI, AVY, VUG, DEO, GD, BMY, VV, WLTW, TM, ABT, DIS, KMB, CSCO, TMO, VMW, BABA, UL, IBM, PSX, QRVO, VCSH, KMX, FDX, MMC, PRU, NEM, BIIB, T, NVS, WBA, MDT, SYK, BDX, CL, ZTS, EFV, INTC, ULTA, GS, ZBH, MSM, PNC, FISV, LSTR, NVDA, PEP, VZ, MRNA, AXP, FSLR, HBAN, ELAN, UPS, RDS.B, WM, XOM, LYB, VEA, KO, SAMG, BA, RIO, USB, FNF, RSP, IWD, TXN, VFC, CVX, DHR, SCZ, TT, BNDX, AGM, SPY, BSV, CCJ, CSIQ, LRCX, GOOGL, BAC, PG, PH, MDY,
- Sold Out: NSRGY, ETRN, DXC, CODI, TTDKY, ARES, IWF, ADI, OLED, HBNC, ABCB, UVSP, CMCSA, ADP, ALLE, AMGN, MPW, LH, ETN, OCFC, SHY, ALC, SMB, GE, FITB, AON, LQD, RDS.A, ACAD,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 260,963 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 300,857 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.10%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 170,151 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.81%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 59,208 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 146,665 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34%
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 117,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.745200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 44,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.10%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 300,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 67.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 249,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 281.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39.Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.Sold Out: TDK Corp (TTDKY)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in TDK Corp. The sale prices were between $118.11 and $153.85, with an estimated average price of $132.41.Sold Out: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21.Sold Out: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93.
