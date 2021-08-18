Logo
Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Boston Properties Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Lowe's Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CARY STREET PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cary+street+partners+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CARY STREET PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 260,963 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25%
  2. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 300,857 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.10%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 170,151 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.81%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 59,208 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 146,665 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 117,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.745200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 44,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.10%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 300,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 67.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 249,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 281.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

Sold Out: TDK Corp (TTDKY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in TDK Corp. The sale prices were between $118.11 and $153.85, with an estimated average price of $132.41.

Sold Out: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Sold Out: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of CARY STREET PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. CARY STREET PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CARY STREET PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CARY STREET PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CARY STREET PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
