Alesco Advisors Llc Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: MDYV, BNL, EAGG, SHYD, VNQI, EMR, ESML, PYPL, PG, SHW, TMO, VIG,
- Added Positions: SCHP, BND, FLRN, IEMG, SHYG, SUB, EFV, NYF, MUB, AGG, STIP, IEI, V, VT, VTI, GOOGL, VOO, VMBS, VCIT, VYM, SPLG, DIA, SCHO, PEP, SHV, EEM, ESGE, EMB, ESGD,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, VEA, IWC, SCHX, SCHZ, BSV, SCHM, SCHA, SCHF, AMZN, IJS, IVW, SCZ, VV, VOE, EWX, SPAB, MDY, VO, SCHE, SCHH, SCHC, MSFT, IJK, IWM, IAU, FLOT, SHY, ADP, AAPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of ALESCO ADVISORS LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,565,921 shares, 24.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 4,329,125 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 957,201 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,999,404 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,214,536 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 641,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 96,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.899800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2734.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ALESCO ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
