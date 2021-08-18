New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Moderna Inc, Sells Ryder System Inc, AT&T Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: ICSH, SOXX, MRNA, ADP, VGT, YUM, LFVN,
- Added Positions: SPHB,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, IJH, MSFT, IJR, WASH, AAPL, LQD, PG, DIS, VZ, HYG, JNJ, AGG, DE, BAC, WMT, BRK.B, HD, JPM, CSCO, UNP, GD,
- Sold Out: R, T, GE, BAX, MCD, UPS, EMB, VTRS,
For the details of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+professional+planning+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 116,940 shares, 31.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 579,715 shares, 25.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,254 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,624 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 116,450 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $395.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $444.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $412.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $210.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.100600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $71.77 and $87.22, with an estimated average price of $79.06.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.
