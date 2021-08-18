New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Moderna Inc, Sells Ryder System Inc, AT&T Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: ICSH, SOXX, MRNA, ADP, VGT, YUM, LFVN,

Westerly, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Moderna Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells Ryder System Inc, AT&T Inc, General Electric Co, Baxter International Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Professional Planning Group Inc.. As of 2021Q2, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 116,940 shares, 31.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 579,715 shares, 25.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,254 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,624 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 116,450 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $395.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $444.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $412.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $210.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.100600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $71.77 and $87.22, with an estimated average price of $79.06.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.