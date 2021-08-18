Huntington Bancshares Inc Buys The Lovesac Co

Investment company Huntington Bancshares Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Lovesac Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huntington Bancshares Inc . As of 2021Q2, Huntington Bancshares Inc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC . Also check out:
1. HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC keeps buying
- New Purchases: LOVE,
For the details of HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/huntington+bancshares+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC
- The Lovesac Co (LOVE) - 3,765 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Huntington Bancshares Inc initiated holding in The Lovesac Co. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 3,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC . Also check out:
1. HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment