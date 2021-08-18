Huntington Bancshares Inc Buys The Lovesac Co

New Purchases: LOVE,

Investment company Huntington Bancshares Inc Current Portfolio ) buys The Lovesac Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huntington Bancshares Inc . As of 2021Q2, Huntington Bancshares Inc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Lovesac Co (LOVE) - 3,765 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Huntington Bancshares Inc initiated holding in The Lovesac Co. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 3,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.