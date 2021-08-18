Bickling Financial Services, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BlackRock Corporate Hig

- New Purchases: FPXI, BSTZ, RDVY, ARKF, CVS, ARKQ, BA, NFRA, SMLV, DIA, AMT, NBB, GLD, BRKL, BETZ, BABA, AIRR, PEJ, ADBE, PYPL, UPS, FHI, PFE, INTU, NKE, EDIT, VXF, ECL, IWS, IDRV, FDN, EMLP, ET, GAB,
- Added Positions: RSP, FVD, DON, EMQQ, IVV, NEE, XOM, AAPL, AMZN, PG, HTA, QCLN, ARKW, DIS, BAC, UNP, MSFT, DES, USA, ABT, V, TSLA, PKW, MO, FSK, RPAI, ABBV, DWLD, JETS, T, SDOG, RTX, GOOG, MAIN, DFNL, JNJ, IWF, HD, GOOGL, VZ, SBUX, CMCSA, FDL, PEP, JPM, CVX, TRV, LPLA,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SPTM, HYT, BRK.B, BST, SPLG, SHY, FLOT, IGIB, JPST, USMV, IJR, VNQ, DSL, QUAL, FTSL, FTC, ORCL, HEI,
- Sold Out: FTCS, IAU, TLT, XLU, IEF, MBB, IGSB,
For the details of Bickling Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bickling+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bickling Financial Services, Inc.
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 201,719 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.88%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 154,956 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) - 151,927 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) - 210,282 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,555 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02%
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 151,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.610600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 210,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 51,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 23,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.88%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 201,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 103.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 134,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 83,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 80.89%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bickling Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Bickling Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bickling Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bickling Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bickling Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment