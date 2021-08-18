Bickling Financial Services, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BlackRock Corporate Hig

New Purchases: FPXI, BSTZ, RDVY, ARKF, CVS, ARKQ, BA, NFRA, SMLV, DIA, AMT, NBB, GLD, BRKL, BETZ, BABA, AIRR, PEJ, ADBE, PYPL, UPS, FHI, PFE, INTU, NKE, EDIT, VXF, ECL, IWS, IDRV, FDN, EMLP, ET, GAB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bickling Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 201,719 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.88% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 154,956 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) - 151,927 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. New Position BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) - 210,282 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,555 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02%

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 151,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.610600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 210,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 51,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 23,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.88%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 201,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 103.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 134,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 83,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 80.89%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.