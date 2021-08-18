Logo
Tabor Asset Management, LP Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tabor Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Criteo SA, sells Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Facebook Inc, Wayfair Inc, Cheesecake Factory Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tabor Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Tabor Asset Management, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tabor Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tabor+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tabor Asset Management, LP
  1. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 144,964 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.97%
  2. Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 153,173 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
  3. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 52,134 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43%
  4. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 176,369 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.77%
  5. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 191,564 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.51%
New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 165,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 448,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 83,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 342,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 56,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 138.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 191,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 52,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 176,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 202,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 93,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.

Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tabor Asset Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Tabor Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tabor Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tabor Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tabor Asset Management, LP keeps buying
