Tabor Asset Management, LP Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: ASO, ETWO, AMZN, CRTO, PAYO, TNL, AMD, CONE, ANF, PAR, CMG, OSTK,
- Added Positions: SHYF, PINS, DISH, QRTEA, OUT, DRI, SATS, ATUS, AEO,
- Reduced Positions: TRIP, NWSA, DKS, WSM, COTY, SQ, TGT, RH, SONO, EAT, LGF.B,
- Sold Out: INTC, LOW, FB, W, CAKE, TMUS, ZNGA, PTON, LYFT, FUSE, FTOC, ZG,
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 144,964 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.97%
- Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 153,173 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 52,134 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43%
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 176,369 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.77%
- The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 191,564 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.51%
Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 165,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 448,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Criteo SA (CRTO)
Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 83,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)
Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 342,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 56,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)
Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 138.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 191,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 52,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 176,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 202,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 93,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.
