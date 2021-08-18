Tabor Asset Management, LP Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: ASO, ETWO, AMZN, CRTO, PAYO, TNL, AMD, CONE, ANF, PAR, CMG, OSTK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Criteo SA, sells Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Facebook Inc, Wayfair Inc, Cheesecake Factory Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tabor Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Tabor Asset Management, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 144,964 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.97% Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 153,173 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 52,134 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 176,369 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.77% The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 191,564 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.51%

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 165,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 448,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 83,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 342,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 56,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 138.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 191,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 52,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 176,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 202,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 93,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87.

Tabor Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.