Connacht Asset Management LP Buys Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, Katapult Holdings Inc, Sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, Katapult Holdings Inc, Cheesecake Factory Inc, Guess? Inc, sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connacht Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Connacht Asset Management LP owns 110 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 501,700 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 68,300 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 598,000 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 159,300 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 105,600 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 284,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 572,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 46,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Guess? Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 91,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 119,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 54.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 134,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Yellow Corp by 128.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 300,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 201.39%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 51,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 193.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in GoPro Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 151,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 227,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.84.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65.