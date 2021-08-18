Connacht Asset Management LP Buys Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, Katapult Holdings Inc, Sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

- New Purchases: FSBC, FSBC, KPLT, CAKE, GES, ULCC, DLTR, AXON, VWE, LIND, HNST, SNAP, BDSX, CHWY, ADS, ZBH, SEEL, TKNO, SFT, ALXO, S, S, ESTC, SIVB, TNDM, DBRG, CHEF, TNL, QTWO, WHD, EB, X, LASR, CNK, SIMO, ROLL, RDNT, PAYA, PETQ, SUM,
- Added Positions: SIX, YELL, NCLH, GDOT, GPRO, KLXE, MTCH, MGNI, EXPE, MGI, DISH, ELY, AIMC, PLAY, TRIP, BJRI, EWBC, SKT, PUMP, ATSG, UBER, CWST,
- Reduced Positions: DOCN, WYNN, CPRI, PLYA, EEFT, MTSI, JBLU, CRSR, REAL, ARNA, SGRY, EGBN, DMTK, LVS, NVST, POWI, JAZZ, SONO, FLDM,
- Sold Out: FSRV, LULU, BLMN, MLCO, ARMK, BC, KSS, KURA, ARCO, RBLX, PK, ANTM, LMND, SHAK, LITE, STNE, MXL, PYPL, IIVI, RNG, TREB.U, LYFT, RNWK, TW, TSEM, PRTA, ACIU, QTS, VIAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Connacht Asset Management LP
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 501,700 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio.
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 68,300 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
- JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 598,000 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 159,300 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 105,600 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 284,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 572,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 46,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Guess? Inc (GES)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Guess? Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 91,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 119,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 54.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 134,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yellow Corp (YELL)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Yellow Corp by 128.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 300,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 201.39%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 51,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 193.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GoPro Inc (GPRO)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in GoPro Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 151,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 227,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.84.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29.Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.Sold Out: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65.
