SIR Capital Management, L.P. Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Tenaris SA, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, ConocoPhillips, Cimarex Energy Co

- New Purchases: MRO, SM, PSX, BCEI, BCEI, DK, OLN, PDOT, RONI.U, DCRC, XPDI, SWN, VEI, PXD, FSSI, SPAQ, SPAQ, DTM, EQNR, DCRN, PUMP, STEM, TTI,
- Added Positions: LNG, TS, MTDR, BKR, HAL, OVV, DAR, RICE, RICE, TRP, AR, GTLS, HUN, PDAC, CF, WLK, MGY, NESR, NI, PWR, RDS.B,
- Reduced Positions: WLL, XEC, DVN, LYB, VLO, TRGP, PDCE, CHX, OII, CHK, CVI, PBF, FTI, EQT, MTZ, CLII,
- Sold Out: COP, STPK, PBA, UGI, WMB, PDOT.U, ARRY, HFC, DOW, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GRA, DCRNU, SLB, STPC, OIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of SIR Capital Management, L.P.
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 1,134,432 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.13%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,457,471 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.1%
- Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 453,260 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.07%
- Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) - 2,492,703 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 331,874 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 595.40%
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 2,492,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.271400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 517,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 132,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 222,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.349000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 470,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 595.40%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 331,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tenaris SA (TS)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 773.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 815,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 163.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 442,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 194.01%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 553,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 131.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 407,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 710,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31.Sold Out: UGI Corp (UGI)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in UGI Corp. The sale prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
