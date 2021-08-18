SIR Capital Management, L.P. Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Tenaris SA, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, ConocoPhillips, Cimarex Energy Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Oil Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Tenaris SA, SM Energy Co, Phillips 66, sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, ConocoPhillips, Cimarex Energy Co, Devon Energy Corp, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SIR Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, SIR Capital Management, L.P. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIR Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sir+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 1,134,432 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.13% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,457,471 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.1% Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 453,260 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.07% Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) - 2,492,703 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 331,874 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 595.40%

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 2,492,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.271400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 517,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 132,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 222,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 222,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.349000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 470,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 595.40%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 331,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 773.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 815,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 163.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 442,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 194.01%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 553,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 131.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 407,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 710,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in UGI Corp. The sale prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.