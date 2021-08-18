SIR Capital Management, L.P. Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Tenaris SA, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, ConocoPhillips, Cimarex Energy Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SIR Capital Management, L.P. Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Tenaris SA, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, ConocoPhillips, Cimarex Energy Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company SIR Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Marathon Oil Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Tenaris SA, SM Energy Co, Phillips 66, sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, ConocoPhillips, Cimarex Energy Co, Devon Energy Corp, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SIR Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, SIR Capital Management, L.P. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIR Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sir+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIR Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 1,134,432 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.13%
  2. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,457,471 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.1%
  3. Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 453,260 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.07%
  4. Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) - 2,492,703 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 331,874 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 595.40%
New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 2,492,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.271400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 517,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 132,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 222,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 222,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.349000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 470,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 595.40%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 331,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tenaris SA (TS)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 773.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 815,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 163.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 442,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 194.01%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 553,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 131.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 407,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 710,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31.

Sold Out: UGI Corp (UGI)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in UGI Corp. The sale prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of SIR Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. SIR Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SIR Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SIR Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SIR Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider