Yost Capital Management, LP Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, HCI Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: LNG, MGI,
- Added Positions: HCI, PLNT,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, BG, VRSN, SCHW,
- Sold Out: IWM,
For the details of Yost Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yost+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yost Capital Management, LP
- VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 66,825 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 176,032 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.2%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 57,976 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.55%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 130,200 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 115,000 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.13%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HCI Group Inc (HCI)
Yost Capital Management, LP added to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 96.39%. The purchase prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Yost Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Yost Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yost Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Yost Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yost Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yost Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yost Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment