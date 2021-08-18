Yost Capital Management, LP Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, HCI Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: LNG, MGI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, HCI Group Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yost Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Yost Capital Management, LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 66,825 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 176,032 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.2% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 57,976 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.55% Bunge Ltd (BG) - 130,200 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 115,000 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.13%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yost Capital Management, LP added to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 96.39%. The purchase prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yost Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yost Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.