Western Standard LLC Buys Marlin Business Services Corp, , PFSweb Inc, Sells , Atlantic Power Corp, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

- New Purchases: PFSW, EQC, PAE, XLRN, FET, MX, PCGU, SIC, OPOF, ANAT,
- Added Positions: MRLN, WORK, BSIG, RMR, ALXN, MACK, VGR, DLA, MCS, OFS, NODK, PCG, PKE, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: WINA, TLYS, NNI, CNK, OCSL,
- Sold Out: VAR, AT, ILPT, GRSV, MIC, FSRV,
- (ALXN) - 143,982 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
- (WORK) - 467,184 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.22%
- Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN) - 708,623 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.54%
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) - 1,269,558 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.50%
- Vector Group Ltd (VGR) - 509,615 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.64%
Western Standard LLC initiated holding in PFSweb Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 885,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Western Standard LLC initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 217,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PAE Inc (PAE)
Western Standard LLC initiated holding in PAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 514,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)
Western Standard LLC initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.5 and $140.02, with an estimated average price of $126.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 25,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET)
Western Standard LLC initiated holding in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.61 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 105,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Western Standard LLC initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 66,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN)
Western Standard LLC added to a holding in Marlin Business Services Corp by 106.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.29 and $23.19, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 708,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Western Standard LLC added to a holding in by 49.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 467,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Western Standard LLC added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 58.81%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 226,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)
Western Standard LLC added to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 171,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK)
Western Standard LLC added to a holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,269,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)
Western Standard LLC added to a holding in Vector Group Ltd by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.450700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 509,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Atlantic Power Corp (AT)
Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $3.Sold Out: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $23.13 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $25.09.Sold Out: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.Sold Out: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)
Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.84.
