Western Standard LLC Buys Marlin Business Services Corp, , PFSweb Inc, Sells , Atlantic Power Corp, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Western Standard LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marlin Business Services Corp, , PFSweb Inc, Equity Commonwealth, PAE Inc, sells , Atlantic Power Corp, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, Gores Holdings V Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Standard LLC. As of 2021Q2, Western Standard LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Western Standard LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+standard+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Western Standard LLC
  1. (ALXN) - 143,982 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  2. (WORK) - 467,184 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.22%
  3. Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN) - 708,623 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.54%
  4. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) - 1,269,558 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.50%
  5. Vector Group Ltd (VGR) - 509,615 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.64%
New Purchase: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)

Western Standard LLC initiated holding in PFSweb Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 885,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Western Standard LLC initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 217,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PAE Inc (PAE)

Western Standard LLC initiated holding in PAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 514,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Western Standard LLC initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.5 and $140.02, with an estimated average price of $126.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 25,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET)

Western Standard LLC initiated holding in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.61 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 105,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Western Standard LLC initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 66,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN)

Western Standard LLC added to a holding in Marlin Business Services Corp by 106.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.29 and $23.19, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 708,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Western Standard LLC added to a holding in by 49.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 467,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)

Western Standard LLC added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 58.81%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 226,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Western Standard LLC added to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 171,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK)

Western Standard LLC added to a holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,269,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Western Standard LLC added to a holding in Vector Group Ltd by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.450700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 509,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Atlantic Power Corp (AT)

Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $3.

Sold Out: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $23.13 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $25.09.

Sold Out: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)

Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Sold Out: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Western Standard LLC sold out a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Western Standard LLC. Also check out:

1. Western Standard LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Western Standard LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Western Standard LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Western Standard LLC keeps buying
