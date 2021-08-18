Logo
Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Mastercard Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc, IHS Markit

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Vontobel Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Mastercard Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc, IHS Markit, Comcast Corp, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $19.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,898,532 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 349,309 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,723,701 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.07%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 3,816,615 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.84%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 352,252 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%
New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,169,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 4,362,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $364.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,723,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.611100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,008,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,816,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 76.83%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 226,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 68.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,863,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

