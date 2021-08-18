Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Mastercard Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc, IHS Markit

New Purchases: BAP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Mastercard Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc, IHS Markit, Comcast Corp, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $19.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,898,532 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 349,309 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,723,701 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.07% Visa Inc (V) - 3,816,615 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 352,252 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,169,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 4,362,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $364.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,723,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.611100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,008,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,816,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 76.83%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 226,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 68.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,863,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.