Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Mastercard Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo Inc, IHS Markit

- New Purchases: BAP,
- Added Positions: ABT, MA, CME, V, BKNG, AMZN, DIS, NKE, NOW, MSFT, KEYS, KO, GOOG, YUMC, ADBE, UNH, ATHM, PYPL, BRK.A, MDLZ, TSM, EA, OTIS, PGR, HUM, DG, HD, CASY, CPRT, HSY, RBA, GGG, ISRG, WFC, PNC,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, PEP, ROST, CMCSA, MTB, TER, BSX, SNPS, HDB, BDX, MDT, STZ, NTES, NOC, FMX, BZUN, ACN, XP, SHW, TJX, LVS, IFN, PM, GPC, AMT,
- Sold Out: INFO, ABEV, BABA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,898,532 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 349,309 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,723,701 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.07%
- Visa Inc (V) - 3,816,615 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 352,252 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%
Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,169,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 4,362,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $364.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,723,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.611100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,008,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,816,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 76.83%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 226,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 68.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,863,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.
