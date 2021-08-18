Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Solar Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells General Electric Co, , Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: TYG, EMO, IYE, IXG, VRME, GDXJ, ETN, FTNT, VCSH, HCAQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Solar Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, sells General Electric Co, , Cisco Systems Inc, 3M Co, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,270 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,224 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 120,406 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 41,223 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 121,298 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VerifyMe Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 69.69%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.082500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.61 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $34.86.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.