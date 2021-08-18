Logo
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Solar Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells General Electric Co, , Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Solar Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, sells General Electric Co, , Cisco Systems Inc, 3M Co, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadrant+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,270 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,224 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 120,406 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  4. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 41,223 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 121,298 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VerifyMe Inc (VRME)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VerifyMe Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 69.69%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.082500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (WTRE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.61 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $34.86.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Sold Out: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
