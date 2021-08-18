Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Solar Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells General Electric Co, , Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: TYG, EMO, IYE, IXG, VRME, GDXJ, ETN, FTNT, VCSH, HCAQ,
- Added Positions: FSLR, GSBD, QCOM, SPLK, BABA, WMT, MSFT, WYNN, EFV, JPM, CRM, CAPL, GDX, V, BCS, ESGU, VLUE, VOO, DAL, BA, BMY, LMT, CVX, JNJ, COST, JD, SPY, IJR, ESGE, CVS, PENN, GM, TSLA, LOW, MAR, NVAX, RTX, OSUR, GS, SQ, PHYS, SLV, ATVI,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, CSCO, CME, DIS, SBUX, TGT, INTC, PPL, IAU, ORCL, HSY, CBOE, LUMN, PG, C, FB, QQQ, APD, BIL, FOCS, CAT, TFC, RF, FSK, MET, MRK, HD, GD, UA, IXN, AN, SHV, TEVA, T, EFG, ADP, GILD, BRK.B, PFE, IBM, GOOGL, FULT, MDY, FLS, SYF, GER, IVV, KO, CMCSA, VTI, PLD, DHR, DKS, NEE, FCX, CORR, GSK, UPS, MDT,
- Sold Out: GE, WTRE, MMM, DCOM, AGG, AMAT, LT1B, CWB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,270 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,224 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 120,406 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 41,223 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 121,298 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VerifyMe Inc (VRME)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VerifyMe Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 69.69%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.082500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (WTRE)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.61 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $34.86.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.Sold Out: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.
