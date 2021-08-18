Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, SITE Centers Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Electric Co,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, SITE Centers Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Electric Co,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, SITE Centers Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, McDonald's Corp, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Electric Co, , CDK Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc. As of 2021Q2, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+cleef+asset+management%2Cinc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc
  1. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 836,999 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 486,105 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 326,146 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 136,784 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,796 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $302.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 65.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.609000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 355,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc. Also check out:

1. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider