Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, SITE Centers Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Electric Co,

- New Purchases: SHW, SITC, VTIP,
- Added Positions: PLTR, XOM, BSV, MCD, SLB, VBR, EXC, GIS,
- Reduced Positions: ADM, VXF, IXC, GOOG, PYPL, MSFT, SPY, LIN, VEA, DIS, SCHW, JNJ, GLW, PAYX, SCHB, GILD, WY, PEP, LAMR, CVS, IEZ, BP, LAZ, CSCO, BMY, JPM, CVX, SCHD, UNH, IBM, LLY, PM, ABT, MO, EEM, AXP, HOG, ABBV, T, HBI, HON, TGT, QCOM, MDLZ, PH,
- Sold Out: GE, VAR, CDK,
For the details of Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+cleef+asset+management%2Cinc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 836,999 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 486,105 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 326,146 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 136,784 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,796 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $302.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 65.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.609000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 355,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (VAR)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc. Also check out:
1. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment