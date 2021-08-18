Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, SITE Centers Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Electric Co,

New Purchases: SHW, SITC, VTIP,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, SITE Centers Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, McDonald's Corp, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Electric Co, , CDK Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc. As of 2021Q2, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 836,999 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 486,105 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 326,146 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 136,784 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,796 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $302.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 65.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.609000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 355,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.