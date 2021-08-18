Yarra Square Partners LP Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, At Home Group Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

New Purchases: MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, TENB, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, FEYE, SLGG, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,

MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, TENB, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, FEYE, SLGG, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX, Sold Out: WSC, HOME, VAC, AMZN, LBRDK, FB, XPO, IAC, TDG, NLOK, FCX, FLT, FIS, NOW, CCK, VRM, PLTK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, United Natural Foods Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, At Home Group Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yarra Square Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Yarra Square Partners LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.