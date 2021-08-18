Yarra Square Partners LP Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Sells WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, At Home Group Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

- New Purchases: MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, TENB, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, FEYE, SLGG, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,
- Sold Out: WSC, HOME, VAC, AMZN, LBRDK, FB, XPO, IAC, TDG, NLOK, FCX, FLT, FIS, NOW, CCK, VRM, PLTK,
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.
