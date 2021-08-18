Summit Street Capital Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Fox Corp, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Westlake Chemical Corp

Added Positions: DISCA, GILD, FOXA, TNET,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Fox Corp, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Westlake Chemical Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 58 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 37,805 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 4,237 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.12% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 16,235 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. HP Inc (HPQ) - 194,315 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 149,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 55,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fox Corp by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 86,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97.