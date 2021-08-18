Summit Street Capital Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Fox Corp, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Westlake Chemical Corp

For the details of Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+street+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Street Capital Management, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 58 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio.
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 37,805 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 4,237 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.12%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 16,235 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 194,315 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 149,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 55,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fox Corp by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 86,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
Summit Street Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97.
