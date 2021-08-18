Logo
Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Marke

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Source Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Asana Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Source Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Source Financial Advisors LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Source Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/source+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Source Financial Advisors LLC
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,230,092 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio.
  2. MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 130,204 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio.
  3. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 416,687 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 131,891 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.12%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 156,387 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $193.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.191900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 131,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.966000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 79,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.48%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 164,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 49.87%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 63.19%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Source Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Source Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Source Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Source Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Source Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying
