Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Marke

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Asana Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Source Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Source Financial Advisors LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,230,092 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 130,204 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 416,687 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 131,891 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.12% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 156,387 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7%

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $193.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.191900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 131,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.966000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 79,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.48%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 164,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 49.87%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 63.19%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.