Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys Twitter Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc

- New Purchases: TWTR, BAMR,
- Added Positions: SPOT, AMZN, CRM, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: BAM, HUBS, GOOGL, WORK,
These are the top 5 holdings of GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 224,468 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.49%
- Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 412,175 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 779,081 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.04%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 143,673 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.80%
- HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 58,008 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 371,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 161.80%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $207.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.35%. The holding were 143,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 9,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $524.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 43,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.
