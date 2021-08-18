Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys Twitter Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc

New Purchases: TWTR, BAMR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 224,468 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.49% Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 412,175 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 779,081 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.04% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 143,673 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.80% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 58,008 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 371,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 161.80%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $207.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.35%. The holding were 143,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 9,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $524.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 43,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.