Rr Partners Lp Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Dover Corp, Sells Lincoln National Corp, Phillips 66, The Mosaic Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Dover Corp, sells Lincoln National Corp, Phillips 66, The Mosaic Co, Magna International Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rr Partners Lp. As of 2021Q2, Rr Partners Lp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $929 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Olin Corp (OLN) - 3,341,529 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Dover Corp (DOV) - 787,036 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.43% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 643,759 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 810,000 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 849,865 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

Rr Partners Lp initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $173.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 643,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rr Partners Lp initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 849,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rr Partners Lp added to a holding in Dover Corp by 126.43%. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $172.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 787,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.16.