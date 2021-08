Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alphabet Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. owns 2883 stocks with a total value of $112.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,593,900 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,872,900 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 19,553,100 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,301,200 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,084,400 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 333,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 723,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 557,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 331,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4430.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 15,211,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 161885.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,000,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 224.39%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2734.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 195,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5341.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,508,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 187.01%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 71,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 451.46%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $449.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 277,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.