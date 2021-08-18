Sonic Fund II, L.P. Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Genworth Financial Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc

New Purchases: MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, TENB, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, FEYE, SLGG, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, United Natural Foods Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Genworth Financial Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, Assured Guaranty during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonic Fund II, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Sonic Fund II, L.P. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.96 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $6.67.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.28 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $46.8.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.