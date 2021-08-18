Sonic Fund II, L.P. Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Genworth Financial Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc

- New Purchases: MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, TENB, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, FEYE, SLGG, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,
- Sold Out: ADVM, GNW, SAVE, FENC, AGO, USFD, UAL, SEAS, BOOT, RGNX, WFC, RHP, FUN, RDN, HIG, HA, EPD, C, SPNT, VIRT, BP, WTRH, TROX,
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.Sold Out: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.98.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19.Sold Out: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.96 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $6.67.Sold Out: Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.28 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $46.8.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.
