Redwood Grove Capital, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Acuity Brands Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc

- New Purchases: LBTYK, ARRY, SUP, OGN,
- Added Positions: INTC, BABA, MRK, FISV, WLDN, JWN, POR, SNY, CWEN, WDC,
- Reduced Positions: AYI, RILY, ANET, GOOG,
For the details of Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+grove+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Grove Capital, LLC
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 65,700 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 205,501 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 254,525 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,100 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 82,800 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 284,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 148,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Superior Industries International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 75.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 254,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 102.51%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 104,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Willdan Group Inc (WLDN)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Willdan Group Inc by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 177,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Redwood Grove Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redwood Grove Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment