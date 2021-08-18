Redwood Grove Capital, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Acuity Brands Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc

New Purchases: LBTYK, ARRY, SUP, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Global PLC, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Acuity Brands Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Grove Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Redwood Grove Capital, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 65,700 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 205,501 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Intel Corp (INTC) - 254,525 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,100 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 82,800 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 284,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 148,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Superior Industries International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 75.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 254,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 102.51%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 104,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Willdan Group Inc by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 177,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.