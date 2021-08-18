Redwood Grove Capital, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Acuity Brands Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Acuity Brands Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Redwood Grove Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Merck Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Acuity Brands Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Grove Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Redwood Grove Capital, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+grove+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Grove Capital, LLC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 65,700 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
  2. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 205,501 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 254,525 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.53%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,100 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 82,800 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 284,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 148,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Superior Industries International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 75.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 254,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 102.51%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 104,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Willdan Group Inc (WLDN)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Willdan Group Inc by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 177,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redwood Grove Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redwood Grove Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider