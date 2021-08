Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Facebook Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Alphabet Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Apple Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Alphabet Inc, Starbucks Corp, Roku Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Apple Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrature Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Quadrature Capital Ltd owns 876 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 51,147 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,337 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 736,300 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281.11% Facebook Inc (FB) - 201,276 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 39,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.91%

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 201,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 401,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $351.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 91,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 681,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 224,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 698,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 281.11%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 736,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2756.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 51,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 155.92%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 383,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 353.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 309,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Deere & Co by 466.74%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $374.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 92,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 523.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.609000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,136,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3.

Quadrature Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38.