Fortis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fortis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fortis Advisors, LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fortis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fortis Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 315,598 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.87%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 152,284 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 186,315 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.65%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 144,808 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.00%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 83,446 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.65%
New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 111,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 135,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $88.66. The stock is now traded at around $88.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 65,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 91,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 39,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 33,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 99.87%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 315,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 64.65%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.674300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 186,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 934231.32%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 3,550,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 144,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 80.76%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 168,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 1112.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 54,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fortis Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fortis Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fortis Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fortis Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fortis Advisors, LLC keeps buying
