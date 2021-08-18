Fortis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: VFVA, MLPX, PEZ, REET, ICSH, NFRA, VFMO, DFAC, IYH, VGK, DFAT, BSTZ, IEMG, IBB, FDX, VTI, TXN, GLW, CVS, DISCK, NEE, FCX, AL, CF, SHY, WMT, C, FENY, BG, KHC, TPL, IFRA, OKE, DVN, BHC, PDP, MSI, VSTO, SCHJ, ESI, CRM, BND, FCNCA, UVXY, BLV, OLN, BETZ, IUSB, IXG, BNDX, UDR, PSFE, ACGL, VMBS, SAM, FRT, CMG, OGN, MMM, COMT, ECNS, SCHI, PAVE, VTHR, IDRV,
- Added Positions: VXUS, BIV, SPY, QUAL, GUNR, FHI, VPL, AAXJ, GLTR, EFA, AMLP, KXI, GOOG, FUTY, AAPL, MSFT, TMO, DIS, AMZN, AMD, UNH, IAC, BAM, BAC, DLPN, STZ, ESGU, MA, AXP, RSP, EFV, NEAR, GOVT, XSOE, ORCL, EFG, V, BX, NVDA, TMUS, VLUE, SCHA, CARR, OTIS, SPLG, TIP, VFH, MBB, XLE, FALN, FTEC, STIP, VONG, IQLT,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, MGC, IUSV, VEU, PTF, GLD, EDV, AGG, MUB, VBR, SCHE, GOOGL, DWAS, JNJ, TROW, SCHW, FB, QQQ, MRK, UPS, FNCL, IWM, TOTL, MSTR, CSCO, IHI, IGLB, DVY, USMV,
- Sold Out: PFG, VEA, VGIT, HAIN, IWP, HDB, VIG, JD, SI, PNQI, XHE, ENB, VGT, VCR, FHLC, EFAV, CHTR, SCCO, IWS, IWN, IGSB, VNQ,
For the details of Fortis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fortis Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 315,598 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.87%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 152,284 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 186,315 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.65%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 144,808 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.00%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 83,446 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.65%
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 111,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 135,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $88.66. The stock is now traded at around $88.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 65,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 91,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 39,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 33,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 99.87%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 315,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 64.65%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.674300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 186,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 934231.32%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 3,550,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 144,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 80.76%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 168,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 1112.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 54,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.
