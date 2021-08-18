Logo
Osterweis Capital Management Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Osterweis Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Osterweis Capital Management Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osterweis+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,386 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 291,802 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  3. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 193,348 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 345,911 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,863 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.56%
New Purchase: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 232,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 127,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 128,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.169100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: nLight Inc (LASR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 170,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 71,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 13,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 68.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 259,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 215.55%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $192.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 102,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 53.92%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $152.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 209,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 106,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 114.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 261,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83.

Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
