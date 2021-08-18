Osterweis Capital Management Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Applied Materials Inc

- New Purchases: SNAP, NOVA, MTSI, XLNX, LASR, CVS, INSP, NARI, NTRA, ALXO, AKYA, AMT, COST, LOW, NVDA, ABNB,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TMUS, ETSY, IFF, BABA, ELY, RPD, CRNC, ONTO, TPTX, BAND, TNDM, JNJ, WING, FIVN, AXON, LHX, CHGG, V, FND, AVLR, PLTR, RAMP, PLNT, ACCD, PODD,
- Reduced Positions: MU, CHTR, AMAT, NEE, ZEN, JPM, SYY, SPT, MPWR, DG, FRC, CASH, PGNY, EVBG, AMD, BRKS, MKSI, ROST, KOD, TFX, KTOS, VAC, REPL, FSV, NVS, ODFL, SNPS, NKTR, AWK, EAR, HASI, GOOGL, CVX, PG, HYS, SCHM, MXIM, VOO,
- Sold Out: TECH, SDC, IPHI, MRTX, IOVA, HEC, MBUU, RYN, EFX,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,386 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 291,802 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 193,348 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 345,911 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,863 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.56%
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 232,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 127,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 128,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.169100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: nLight Inc (LASR)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 170,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 71,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 13,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 68.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 259,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 215.55%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $192.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 102,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 53.92%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $152.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 209,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 106,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 114.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 261,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83.Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.
