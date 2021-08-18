Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Boeing Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc

New Purchases: BA, PG,

Burlington, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 1,473,300 shares, 22.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 101,581 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 1,309,138 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Citigroup Inc (C) - 273,380 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 333,500 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.