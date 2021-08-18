Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Boeing Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc

For the details of PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portland+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.
- Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 1,473,300 shares, 22.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 101,581 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio.
- Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 1,309,138 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 273,380 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 333,500 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.
