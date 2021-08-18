Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

- New Purchases: BAC, VZ, AAPL, SBUX, FFIV, LVS, CPT, PGR, RL, SRE, JKHY, NRG, CLX, BXP, TSLA, SWK, WMB, EL, SO, PM, KIM, EXPE, TRMB, ALLE, BILI, MTB, BEN, SYF, AR, CCI, SCHW, FTNT, AMT, QCOM, BA, WM, FCN, NOV, BKNG, KMPR, CNK, HPP, ARMK, CAG, BLMN, MUSA, DIN, GILD, RDN, SF, CHWY, FUL, CAH, DVN, LSCC, UDR, WERN, CPRI, ARE, LNC, LSI, DBX, LLY, PHM, FE, JNPR, KEY, MPWR, WTFC, YNDX, MDT, PB, NNN, ROK, SHAK, SNOW, CSGP, CMA, LHX, TNDM, CDAY, DOV, MTD, SIGI, CROX, COLM, INTC, HQY, NVCR, U, XRX, PWR, OC, YELP, OGS, NIO, LEVI, YY, REXR, NTNX, VICI, BRO, CVS, EQR, RE, STLD, URBN, BOOT, PINS, BMY, PEAK, KSS, LAD, PKG, ADP, CAR, RNR, VIPS, OKTA,
- Added Positions: PG, LYV, HLT, WYNN, AIG, PNR, ORCL, DHR, KRC, MPC, ADSK, EW, SJM, TRV, RCL, AVB,
- Reduced Positions: C, GOOGL, UNP, KMB, TTC, AMD, XYL, MGM, PYPL, BRK.B, VRSN, TCOM, EVR, DIS, MAR, LNG, EMR, ROP, ICE, ATVI, CZR, SNAP, MS, TSCO, L, GWW, FLT, NTES, MAA, ES, H, EXPD, CTSH, EXR, CHH, BOH, ZS, AEP, MCD, TAP, SIX, ROKU, KMX, AON, ETN, SKX, JCI, ISRG, FISV, ACC, VRSK, KLAC, AVY, HSY, PLAY, DOX, NET, MRO, MA, RSG, PNC, AKAM, BKR, LTHM, ABBV, DRI, ESTC, V, AFL, ELAN, NCLH, MAN, PSTG,
- Sold Out: GS, ORLY, MSFT, PEP, LEN, PANW, DAL, ELS, AZO, ADBE, AXP, BABA, STZ, FB, HON, DTE, FRT, CL, IEX, ITW, PK, BK, GLW, PH, CMG, AEE, ALE, CHKP, HRB, POOL, BIDU, WDAY, TFX, DFS, ATO, LRCX, MC, COO, ITT, ADM, ZEN, SEAS, FIVN, AYX, JEF, NFLX, FRC, MCO, WAB, ZM, TXRH, FWONK, PLNT, DDOG, PLD, RTX, WCN, CDNS, FICO, LDOS, SPR, SSNC, RNG, SFIX, ADC, CMI, TM, MRNA, DASH, FAST, WING, SYY, GKOS, SAIL, COG, O, GM, ADS, WTRG, KBH, HGV, AXS, BLK, CHRW, VNO, BFAM, SON, LYB, BLKB, ATR, CUZ, DPZ, APH, TFC, IBM, JBL, SBAC, STT, TJX, MAC, LOPE, MSGS, CWH, OTIS, LII, TREE, SPLK, FVRR, AJG, CW, HEI, MHK, ATUS, BSX, EXC, FLS, NYT, PEGA, LIN, LBTYK, BWXT, RAMP, MDU, RJF, DDS, HAL, EHC, UNIT, APPN, COF, KMI, APTV, PFPT, BAM, EFX, HMC, MMC, NVDA, SLB, COUP, CVNA, FTDR, ORA, CUBE, GNRC, ALLY, TRU, Z, IR, CAT, CGNX, GE, WELL, JBLU, LEG, ODFL, SSD, URI, IBKR, DOC, EAT, ENS, ILMN, JWN, NWE, PENN, RF, TREX, WFC, MDB, BE, FOXA, GOLD, JCOM, ROL, SSRM, NWSA, FOXF, HLI, ONEM, AEIS, OZK, GIS, PZZA, NTR, PCH, WWD, DEI, BUD, ALSN, ASB, ENTG, FR, ZBH, KL, ENV, REYN, AEM, CPRT, HAS, OMC, TXT, VRTX, WH, SLM, CS, PAGP, RLX,
For the details of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weld+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 43,687 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 13,365 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.22%
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 14,663 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.93%
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) - 19,793 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.33%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 29,865 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 43,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 29,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 10,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $199.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 5,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 261.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 145.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 19,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment