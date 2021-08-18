Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

New Purchases: BAC, VZ, AAPL, SBUX, FFIV, LVS, CPT, PGR, RL, SRE, JKHY, NRG, CLX, BXP, TSLA, SWK, WMB, EL, SO, PM, KIM, EXPE, TRMB, ALLE, BILI, MTB, BEN, SYF, AR, CCI, SCHW, FTNT, AMT, QCOM, BA, WM, FCN, NOV, BKNG, KMPR, CNK, HPP, ARMK, CAG, BLMN, MUSA, DIN, GILD, RDN, SF, CHWY, FUL, CAH, DVN, LSCC, UDR, WERN, CPRI, ARE, LNC, LSI, DBX, LLY, PHM, FE, JNPR, KEY, MPWR, WTFC, YNDX, MDT, PB, NNN, ROK, SHAK, SNOW, CSGP, CMA, LHX, TNDM, CDAY, DOV, MTD, SIGI, CROX, COLM, INTC, HQY, NVCR, U, XRX, PWR, OC, YELP, OGS, NIO, LEVI, YY, REXR, NTNX, VICI, BRO, CVS, EQR, RE, STLD, URBN, BOOT, PINS, BMY, PEAK, KSS, LAD, PKG, ADP, CAR, RNR, VIPS, OKTA,

BAC, VZ, AAPL, SBUX, FFIV, LVS, CPT, PGR, RL, SRE, JKHY, NRG, CLX, BXP, TSLA, SWK, WMB, EL, SO, PM, KIM, EXPE, TRMB, ALLE, BILI, MTB, BEN, SYF, AR, CCI, SCHW, FTNT, AMT, QCOM, BA, WM, FCN, NOV, BKNG, KMPR, CNK, HPP, ARMK, CAG, BLMN, MUSA, DIN, GILD, RDN, SF, CHWY, FUL, CAH, DVN, LSCC, UDR, WERN, CPRI, ARE, LNC, LSI, DBX, LLY, PHM, FE, JNPR, KEY, MPWR, WTFC, YNDX, MDT, PB, NNN, ROK, SHAK, SNOW, CSGP, CMA, LHX, TNDM, CDAY, DOV, MTD, SIGI, CROX, COLM, INTC, HQY, NVCR, U, XRX, PWR, OC, YELP, OGS, NIO, LEVI, YY, REXR, NTNX, VICI, BRO, CVS, EQR, RE, STLD, URBN, BOOT, PINS, BMY, PEAK, KSS, LAD, PKG, ADP, CAR, RNR, VIPS, OKTA, Added Positions: PG, LYV, HLT, WYNN, AIG, PNR, ORCL, DHR, KRC, MPC, ADSK, EW, SJM, TRV, RCL, AVB,

PG, LYV, HLT, WYNN, AIG, PNR, ORCL, DHR, KRC, MPC, ADSK, EW, SJM, TRV, RCL, AVB, Reduced Positions: C, GOOGL, UNP, KMB, TTC, AMD, XYL, MGM, PYPL, BRK.B, VRSN, TCOM, EVR, DIS, MAR, LNG, EMR, ROP, ICE, ATVI, CZR, SNAP, MS, TSCO, L, GWW, FLT, NTES, MAA, ES, H, EXPD, CTSH, EXR, CHH, BOH, ZS, AEP, MCD, TAP, SIX, ROKU, KMX, AON, ETN, SKX, JCI, ISRG, FISV, ACC, VRSK, KLAC, AVY, HSY, PLAY, DOX, NET, MRO, MA, RSG, PNC, AKAM, BKR, LTHM, ABBV, DRI, ESTC, V, AFL, ELAN, NCLH, MAN, PSTG,

C, GOOGL, UNP, KMB, TTC, AMD, XYL, MGM, PYPL, BRK.B, VRSN, TCOM, EVR, DIS, MAR, LNG, EMR, ROP, ICE, ATVI, CZR, SNAP, MS, TSCO, L, GWW, FLT, NTES, MAA, ES, H, EXPD, CTSH, EXR, CHH, BOH, ZS, AEP, MCD, TAP, SIX, ROKU, KMX, AON, ETN, SKX, JCI, ISRG, FISV, ACC, VRSK, KLAC, AVY, HSY, PLAY, DOX, NET, MRO, MA, RSG, PNC, AKAM, BKR, LTHM, ABBV, DRI, ESTC, V, AFL, ELAN, NCLH, MAN, PSTG, Sold Out: GS, ORLY, MSFT, PEP, LEN, PANW, DAL, ELS, AZO, ADBE, AXP, BABA, STZ, FB, HON, DTE, FRT, CL, IEX, ITW, PK, BK, GLW, PH, CMG, AEE, ALE, CHKP, HRB, POOL, BIDU, WDAY, TFX, DFS, ATO, LRCX, MC, COO, ITT, ADM, ZEN, SEAS, FIVN, AYX, JEF, NFLX, FRC, MCO, WAB, ZM, TXRH, FWONK, PLNT, DDOG, PLD, RTX, WCN, CDNS, FICO, LDOS, SPR, SSNC, RNG, SFIX, ADC, CMI, TM, MRNA, DASH, FAST, WING, SYY, GKOS, SAIL, COG, O, GM, ADS, WTRG, KBH, HGV, AXS, BLK, CHRW, VNO, BFAM, SON, LYB, BLKB, ATR, CUZ, DPZ, APH, TFC, IBM, JBL, SBAC, STT, TJX, MAC, LOPE, MSGS, CWH, OTIS, LII, TREE, SPLK, FVRR, AJG, CW, HEI, MHK, ATUS, BSX, EXC, FLS, NYT, PEGA, LIN, LBTYK, BWXT, RAMP, MDU, RJF, DDS, HAL, EHC, UNIT, APPN, COF, KMI, APTV, PFPT, BAM, EFX, HMC, MMC, NVDA, SLB, COUP, CVNA, FTDR, ORA, CUBE, GNRC, ALLY, TRU, Z, IR, CAT, CGNX, GE, WELL, JBLU, LEG, ODFL, SSD, URI, IBKR, DOC, EAT, ENS, ILMN, JWN, NWE, PENN, RF, TREX, WFC, MDB, BE, FOXA, GOLD, JCOM, ROL, SSRM, NWSA, FOXF, HLI, ONEM, AEIS, OZK, GIS, PZZA, NTR, PCH, WWD, DEI, BUD, ALSN, ASB, ENTG, FR, ZBH, KL, ENV, REYN, AEM, CPRT, HAS, OMC, TXT, VRTX, WH, SLM, CS, PAGP, RLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Starbucks Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Alphabet Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weld Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Weld Capital Management Llc owns 208 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 43,687 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 13,365 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.22% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 14,663 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.93% Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) - 19,793 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.33% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 29,865 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 43,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 29,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 10,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $199.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 5,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 261.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 145.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 19,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.