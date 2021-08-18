Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Weld Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Starbucks Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Alphabet Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weld Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Weld Capital Management Llc owns 208 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weld+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 43,687 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 13,365 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.22%
  3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 14,663 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.93%
  4. Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) - 19,793 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.33%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 29,865 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 43,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 29,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 10,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $199.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 5,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 261.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 145.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 19,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pentair PLC (PNR)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider