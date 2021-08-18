Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys EchoStar Corp, Sells Visa Inc

Investment company Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys EchoStar Corp, sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,700 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,000 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio.
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 315,000 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio.
- Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 121,000 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.48%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 21,500 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio.
Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
