Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC Buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, Century Communities Inc, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Bunge

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, Century Communities Inc, Bank of America Corp, Golden Entertainment Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Bunge, Stride Inc, BrightView Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 368,462 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Genasys Inc (GNSS) - 2,459,606 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 372,958 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.01% Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) - 128,100 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% Funko Inc (FNKO) - 514,600 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23%

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Century Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 135,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Golden Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 115.01%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 372,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 108.62%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,127,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 49.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 388,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Andersons Inc by 213.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 117,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 221.05%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in ShotSpotter Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.84 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $38.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.