Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC Buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, Century Communities Inc, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Bunge

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC Buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, Century Communities Inc, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Bunge

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, Century Communities Inc, Bank of America Corp, Golden Entertainment Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Bunge, Stride Inc, BrightView Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manatuck+hill+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC
  1. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 368,462 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
  2. Genasys Inc (GNSS) - 2,459,606 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  3. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 372,958 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.01%
  4. Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) - 128,100 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
  5. Funko Inc (FNKO) - 514,600 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23%
New Purchase: Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Century Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 135,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Golden Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 115.01%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 372,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 108.62%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,127,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 49.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 388,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Andersons Inc by 213.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 117,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 221.05%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in ShotSpotter Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.84 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $38.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: Stride Inc (LRN)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Sold Out: BrightView Holdings Inc (BV)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

Sold Out: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider