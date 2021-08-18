The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (“Honest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HNST) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about May 5, 2021, Honest sold approximately 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16.00 per share.

On August 13, 2021, Honest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $20.2 million compared to a loss of $375,000 for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.98 per share, or 28.33%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021, thereby inuring investors.

