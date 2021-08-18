Logo
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (

TSXV:EHT, Financial) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to resume trading on the Exchange on Thursday, August 19, 2021 following the conditional approval of its transformative acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies.

The combination of EHT and Windular will create a diversified solar and wind powerhouse with a strong multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth in the global residential, agriculture and telecommunications markets.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their patience during this process and look forward to the opportunities and future that EHT has as a result of the Windular acquisition and our growing customer orders. We will continue to update shareholders regularly and will provide a fulsome update on the acquisition and our business lines in advance of the resumption of trading."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats. At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fireproof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble
CEO & Director
(289) 488-1699
[email protected]
[email protected]
Website: www.ehthybrid.com

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660361/EHT-to-Resume-Trading-on-August-19

img.ashx?id=660361

