The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WDH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In May 2021, Waterdrop conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 30 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $12.00 per ADS.

Following the IPO, news outlets have reported that Waterdrop received pushback on its capital markets plan from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which wanted the Company's listing postponed, leading to an acceleration of the revision of relevant cybersecurity review rules now impacting Waterdrop.

Waterdrop’s ADSs are currently trading at approximately $3.90 per ADS, or 66% below the IPO price.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Waterdrop securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005744/en/