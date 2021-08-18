More Than 300 Tritium Fast Chargers Expected to be Installed Across Australia by Evie Networks

Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced it has signed a deal with Evie Networks to install more than 300 of Tritium’s new RTM 50kW fast chargers across Australia.

The Tritium RTM fast chargers are expected to be deployed over the next two years at 158 different destinations, with two chargers available at each site. At 50kW, the chargers can add up to 50 kilometres (31 miles) of range to an EV in 10 minutes.

“It’s fantastic to see this scale of charging infrastructure being deployed in Australia - it will help reduce range anxiety and encourage EV uptake, which is lagging behind other developed countries,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re very pleased to see federal government support for the rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. While the e-mobility industry does not require subsidies to support the transition from petrol cars to EVs, it benefits greatly from governments indicating their support for the change via policy statements, which enables public confidence when buying a new car.”

Evie Networks, an Australian fast charging network, was recently awarded funds from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (“ARENA”) Future Fuels Fund. Evie Networks was announced as the top funding recipient and the only company to win financing in all eight of Australia’s states and territories. The new chargers will be partly funded by this award.

“This is a huge vote of confidence for the team,” said Evie Networks CEO Chris Mills. “This expansion across all of Australia’s capital cities will accelerate access to quality fast EV charging for more Australians. Our sites will be prepared for the future with this advanced and upgradeable technology from Tritium.”

About Tritium

Founded in 2001 by e-mobility pioneers, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Evie Networks

Founded in 2017, Evie Networks is on a mission to build Australia’s largest electric vehicle fast charging network. Evie has a strong focus on building quality charging stations, located on sites that are convenient for customers and underpinned by the team’s relentless pursuit of reliability.

Evie Networks is backed by the St Baker Energy Innovation Fund’s commitment of $100 million, which is accompanied by $23.85 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). This makes Evie Networks the most heavily funded EV charging operator in Australia.

